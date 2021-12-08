DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trinity Consultants, Inc.® (Trinity), an international EHS, engineering, and science consulting firm, announces the acquisition of DiSorbo Consulting, LLC (DiSorbo), an environmental consultancy located in Houston and Austin, Texas. Founded in 2013, DiSorbo provides multi-media environmental support to facilities in the chemical, refining, and terminals sectors.
Led by Founder Shanon DiSorbo and leadership team Neal Nygaard, Randy Parmley, Joe Kupper, and Valerie DiSorbo, the DiSorbo staff of over 30 consultants is largely focused on providing air quality support to complex industrial facilities throughout the Texas Gulf region. Built on a foundation of deep technical expertise with a client-first focus, the addition of DiSorbo strengthens Trinity's market leading position in air quality consulting.
Shishir Mohan, Trinity's Managing Director for the Gulf Coast, will oversee the combined organization. Commenting on the acquisition, he said, "It is a real pleasure to welcome Shanon and the DiSorbo Consulting team into the Trinity family. With a shared culture of client responsiveness and regulatory knowledge, we are committed to meeting our clients EHS challenges and creating new opportunities for our employees."
Shanon DiSorbo remarked, "It's an honor and privilege for DiSorbo to join Trinity. Together, we will serve our clients even better for years to come. I look forward to getting to know our new colleagues and working together." The DiSorbo leadership team will remain in place, and the teams will merge offices both in Houston and Austin.
AEC Advisors advised DiSorbo Consulting on its sale to Trinity Consultants.
Background on Trinity Consultants
Founded in 1974, Trinity Consultants helps organizations overcome complex, mission-critical challenges in EHS, engineering, and science through expertise in consulting, technology, training, and staffing. With offices across the U.S. and in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, China, and Australia, Trinity supports clients across a broad range of sectors including industrial, energy, manufacturing, mining, life sciences, and commercial/institutional. Trinity clients achieve compliance with applicable regulations, international standards, and company specifications, enabling them to avoid business disruption, speed products to market, address stakeholder concerns, and achieve business objectives.
