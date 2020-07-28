LOUISVILLE Colo., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trio Health, a leading technology provider of real-world, evidence-based insights and analytics, announced the appointment of Donald Pettini as the new Chief Technology Officer, reporting to CEO, Brent Clough. Trio Health's executive leadership team also consists of Yoori Lee, President and Co-Founder, Ramita Tandon, Chief Operating Officer, and Rodney Bellendir, Chief Financial Officer.
Mr. Pettini is an accomplished healthcare technology innovator with a proven track record for providing strategic leadership and building novel solutions in the precision medicine and healthcare analytics industry for over two decades. Don has served in a number of senior positions designing and implementing large-scale technology solutions for several companies like Change Healthcare, Oracle, and previously at Humedica (now Optum Analytics), a next-generational clinical informatics company where Don was the co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer.
"Don brings a proven track record and exceptional leadership and vision to Trio Health in building novel solutions for customers to advance industry standards," said Brent Clough. "His passion for customer collaboration in creating breakthrough technology products and systems coupled with his experience in planning for large database systems, real-world evidence data access and curation, hybrid Big Data platforms, and population analytics will help accelerate our mission to dramatically improve patient outcomes and market access for treatment through transformative real-world evidence generation."
"I am thrilled to join Trio Health, a dedicated team leading the way in patient-first, real-world data-driven approaches to improve overall patient outcomes," said Pettini. "My goal is to leverage my experience in large scale data platforms and analytics networks to help realize Trio Health's vision, that patients have access to personalized treatment options, which put them in the position to achieve the best possible outcome."
Trio Health recently launched its Rheumatology webinar series to showcase its unique approach applying advanced real-world evidence generation methodologies and insights to its application in rheumatologic disease research. The next webinar is scheduled for Thursday, July 30, at 12:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.
About Trio Health
Trio Health's mission is to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes by coordinating the efforts of all patient care stakeholders. Their first-of-its-kind Multi-Disease Platform (MDX) tracks patients throughout the course of their treatment, giving biopharmaceutical companies, specialty pharmacies, and physicians access to information and opportunities that simply don't exist elsewhere. Learn more at www.triohealth.com.