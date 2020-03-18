NEEDHAM, Mass., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that it is withdrawing its 2020 outlook provided in its Shareholder Letter on February 12, 2020 and discussed on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings call on February 13, 2020 due to increased impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak and the uncertainty it has created on global travel trends.
Steve Kaufer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tripadvisor, Inc., said, "We provided our full-year 2020 outlook based on information available at that time. At that time, we observed a limited impact on our business from the COVID-19 outbreak. In the ensuing weeks, that impact grew significantly as the outbreak has spread and, in March, year-over-year performance trends have substantially worsened versus trends we observed in February. As a result, we have decided to withdraw our 2020 outlook and associated commentary as we are unable at this time to reliably quantify the COVID-19 outbreak's impact on our future financial results. The situation continues to evolve rapidly and we expect to provide updated views as part of our first quarter 2020 earnings report."
Mr. Kaufer continued, "While the COVID-19 outbreak's full impacts are still to be determined, the travel and tourism industry has recovered from past disruptions. At Tripadvisor, we have successfully navigated these disruptions, and we will continue to operate prudently through this challenging period. We are confident that travel will rebound. Also, we are confident in our long-term business prospects and strategy, and will continue to prioritize long-term value creation. We are closely monitoring this developing situation, and will continue to actively support Tripadvisor, Inc.'s consumers, partners and employees worldwide."
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps 463 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse 859 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.
The subsidiaries and affiliates of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.restorando.com, and www.bookatable.co.uk), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.singleplatform.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com, and www.viator.com.
