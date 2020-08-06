SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS), a leading managed care company in Puerto Rico, today announced its second quarter 2020 results.
"We are proud of our team's tireless efforts to provide our customers, providers and communities with quality health care services and support as we all navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Roberto Garcia-Rodriguez, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Through the expansion of virtual health care consultations and home delivery of prescription drugs, food delivery to our elderly population and protective equipment to providers, as well as our focused efforts to enable the continuity of care for our most vulnerable members, we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all our stakeholders in this challenging environment."
"Our second quarter results reflected lower utilization caused by the stay-at-home measures instituted by the government to combat COVID-19," added Mr. Garcia-Rodriguez. "Utilization has begun normalizing but will depend on the rate of progress containing the coronavirus and re-opening the economy. While we anticipate demand for deferred procedures to resume during the second half of 2020, we continue to be measured and thoughtful about our business, and our focus squarely remains on ensuring current and prospective members receive quality service and a superior health care experience."
Second Quarter 2020 Consolidated Results and Other Highlights
- Net income of $43.6 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, versus net income of $30.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the prior-year period;
- Adjusted net income of $40.9 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $25.6 million, or $1.12 per diluted share, in the prior-year period;
- Operating revenues of $875.5 million, a 0.4% decrease from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower Managed Care net premiums earned;
- Consolidated loss ratio of 76.1%, a 610 basis-point decline from the second quarter of 2019, reflecting lower Managed Care utilization of services during the quarter as the result of the government-enforced lockdown related to the COVID-19 pandemic;
- Medical loss ratio ("MLR") declined 510 basis points to 79.4%;
- Consolidated operating income was $43.7 million, compared to consolidated operating income of $38.2 million in the prior-year period;
- During the second quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 375,373 shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $6.0 million, completing its share repurchase program.
Selected Consolidated Quarterly Details
- Consolidated net premiums earned were $858.5 million, down 0.1% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower Managed Care premiums.
- Consolidated claims incurred were $653.1 million, down 7.5% year-over-year. Consolidated loss ratio was 76.1%, 610 basis points lower than the prior-year period, mostly reflecting a decline in Managed Care utilization of services during the quarter as the result of the government-enforced lockdown.
- Consolidated operating expenses of $178.7 million increased by $44.6 million, or 33.3%, from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting an accrual of a potential litigation loss in the Company's Managed Care segment and the reinstatement of the HIP fee in 2020. The consolidated operating expense ratio was 20.7%, a 510 basis point increase from the prior-year quarter.
Selected Managed Care Segment Quarterly Details
- Managed Care premiums earned were $789.3 million, down 0.6% year-over-year.
- Medicare premiums earned of $372.4 million increased 1.7% from the prior-year period, largely due to an increase of approximately 19,000 member months, which primarily reflects a more competitive product offering, and an increase in the average membership risk score. This increase in premiums earned was partially offset by the recognition of estimated premium rebates due to the lower MLR resulting from the decreased utilization of services following the pandemic-related lock-down.
- Commercial premiums earned of $195.8 million decreased 2.5% from the prior-year period, mainly reflecting lower average premium rates and the recognition of estimated premium rebates due to the decreased utilization of services following the lock-down. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in fully-insured enrollment during the quarter of approximately 20,000 member months and the reinstatement of the HIP Fee pass-through in 2020.
- Medicaid premiums earned of $221.1 million decreased 2.6% from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower membership of approximately 15,000 member months. In addition, the 2019 quarter included retroactive premiums related to adjustments to the premium rates for high-cost high-need members as part of an ongoing reconciliation with ASES.
- Reported MLR of 79.4% improved 510 basis points from the prior-year period, primarily reflecting lower utilization of services during the quarter as the result of the lockdown.
Update on P&C Segment Reserves related to Hurricane María
As of June 30, 2020:
- Triple-S Propiedad, Inc. (TSP), the Company's P&C subsidiary, has paid a cumulative amount of $757 million in claims and expenses related to Hurricane María. Estimated gross losses remain unchanged at $967 million.
- TSP received 3 new claims and closed 150 claims during the second quarter of 2020. 505 claims remain open.
- The Company has been served with process with respect to 341 of the 505 claims that remain open.
- As is the case for all claim liabilities, the gross losses related to Hurricane Maria are based on the Company's best estimate of the ultimate expected cost of claims with the information currently on hand and are subject to change.
Liquidity
As of June 30, 2020, the Company has cash and cash equivalents of $141.1 million. Triple-S's investment portfolio stood at $1.7 billion as of June 30, of which 74% was in investment-grade fixed income securities. The Company also believes it would be able to access additional debt, if necessary, to further reinforce its liquidity. In sum, the Company believes it remains well capitalized to support its business operations throughout the pandemic and beyond.
2020 Outlook
The Company is raising its full year 2020 guidance for adjusted net income per diluted share to be between $2.80 and $3.00, compared to its previous outlook for adjusted net income per diluted share between $2.60 and $2.80. The Company is currently assuming a weighted average diluted share count for full year 2020 of 23.4 million shares and no further share repurchases.
Exhibit I
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Unaudited
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Investments
$
1,755,698
$
1,643,637
Cash and cash equivalents
141,071
109,837
Premium and other receivables, net
547,209
567,692
Deferred policy acquisition costs and value of business acquired
238,636
234,885
Property and equipment, net
126,685
88,588
Other assets
212,131
174,187
Total assets
$
3,021,430
$
2,818,826
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Policy liabilities and accruals
$
1,470,558
$
1,425,477
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
501,397
370,483
Short-term borrowings
15,000
54,000
Long-term borrowings
54,940
25,694
Total liabilities
2,041,895
1,875,654
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
23,438
23,800
Other stockholders' equity
956,807
920,065
Total Triple-S Management Corporation stockholders' equity
980,245
943,865
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary
(710)
(693)
Total stockholders' equity
979,535
943,172
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,021,430
$
2,818,826
Exhibit II
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)
Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Premiums earned, net
$
858,535
$
859,493
$
1,734,432
$
1,627,495
Administrative service fees
2,809
2,456
5,003
5,088
Net investment income
13,815
15,062
28,126
30,438
Other operating revenues
303
1,591
4,342
3,168
Total operating revenues
875,462
878,602
1,771,903
1,666,189
Net realized investment (losses) gains
(221)
2,364
(687)
3,679
Net unrealized investment gains (losses) on equity investments
28,338
3,323
(28,468)
22,992
Other income, net
801
1,705
4,406
2,874
Total revenues
904,380
885,994
1,747,154
1,695,734
Benefits and expenses:
Claims incurred
653,087
706,304
1,367,609
1,329,494
Operating expenses
178,659
134,084
340,860
266,747
Total operating costs
831,746
840,388
1,708,469
1,596,241
Interest expense
1,864
1,831
3,717
3,619
Total benefits and expenses
833,610
842,219
1,712,186
1,599,860
Income before taxes
70,770
43,775
34,968
95,874
Income tax expense
27,181
12,849
17,531
30,165
Net income
43,589
30,926
17,437
65,709
Net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
(10)
(5)
(17)
(8)
Net income attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation
$
43,599
$
30,931
$
17,454
$
65,717
Earnings per share attributable to Triple-S Management Corporation:
Basic net income per share
$
1.88
$
1.35
$
0.75
$
2.88
Diluted net income per share
$
1.87
$
1.35
$
0.75
$
2.87
Weighted average of common shares
23,193,626
22,830,399
23,287,787
22,794,297
Diluted weighted average of common shares
23,271,303
22,895,000
23,372,985
22,866,691
Exhibit III
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(dollar amounts in thousands)
Unaudited
June 30,
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
170,282
$
26,305
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from investments sold or matured:
Securities available for sale:
Fixed maturities sold
66,316
315,495
Fixed maturities matured/called
18,752
14,420
Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities matured/called
339
1,178
Equity investments sold
72,775
70,054
Other invested assets sold
11,814
2,096
Acquisition of investments:
Securities available for sale - fixed maturities
(91,930)
(291,533)
Securities held to maturity - fixed maturities
(340)
(539)
Equity investments
(160,104)
(67,560)
Other invested assets
(20,799)
(15,424)
Increase in other investments
(2,400)
(2,692)
Net change in policy loans
(97)
(771)
Net capital expenditures
(45,927)
(10,659)
Capital contribution on equity method investees
(4,933)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(156,534)
14,065
Cash flows from financing activities:
Change in outstanding checks in excess of bank balances
34,024
13,189
Repayments of short-term borrowings
(39,000)
-
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
30,841
-
Repayments of long-term borrowings
(1,618)
(1,613)
Repurchase and retirement of common stock
(14,982)
(1)
Proceeds from policyholder deposits
16,421
8,204
Surrender of policyholder deposits
(8,200)
(11,421)
Net cash provided by financing activities
17,486
8,358
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
31,234
48,728
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
109,837
117,544
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
141,071
$
166,272
Exhibit IV
Segment Performance Supplemental Information
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Six months ended June 30,
(dollar amounts in millions)
2020
2019
Percentage
2020
2019
Percentage
Premiums earned, net:
Managed Care:
Commercial
$ 195.8
$ 200.8
(2.5%)
$ 396.9
$ 399.3
(0.6%)
Medicare
372.4
366.0
1.7%
760.2
698.6
8.8%
Medicaid
221.1
227.0
(2.6%)
442.0
401.4
10.1%
Total Managed Care
789.3
793.8
(0.6%)
1,599.1
1,499.3
6.7%
Life Insurance
48.1
45.0
6.9%
94.8
89.2
6.3%
Property and Casualty
22.4
21.8
2.8%
43.0
41.1
4.6%
Other
(1.3)
(1.1)
(18.2%)
(2.5)
(2.1)
(19.0%)
Consolidated premiums earned, net
$ 858.5
$ 859.5
(0.1%)
$ 1,734.4
$ 1,627.5
6.6%
Operating revenues (losses): 1
Managed Care
$ 797.4
$ 802.9
(0.7%)
$ 1,615.5
$ 1,518.0
6.4%
Life Insurance
54.9
51.8
6.0%
108.5
102.6
5.8%
Property and Casualty
24.7
24.1
2.5%
47.4
46.0
3.0%
Other
(1.5)
(0.2)
(650.0%)
0.5
(0.4)
225.0%
Consolidated operating revenues
$ 875.5
$ 878.6
(0.4%)
$ 1,771.9
$ 1,666.2
6.3%
Operating income (loss): 2
Managed Care
$ 29.3
$ 29.3
0.0%
$ 43.5
$ 51.4
(15.4%)
Life Insurance
9.5
5.2
82.7%
14.5
10.9
33.0%
Property and Casualty
6.7
4.8
39.6%
6.5
8.3
(21.7%)
Other
(1.8)
(1.1)
(63.6%)
(1.1)
(0.6)
(83.3%)
Consolidated operating income
$ 43.7
$ 38.2
14.4%
$ 63.4
$ 70.0
(9.4%)
Operating margin: 3
Managed Care
3.7%
3.6%
10 bp
2.7%
3.4%
-70 bp
Life Insurance
17.3%
10.0%
730 bp
13.4%
10.6%
280 bp
Property and Casualty
27.1%
19.9%
720 bp
13.7%
18.0%
-430 bp
Consolidated
5.0%
4.3%
70 bp
3.6%
4.2%
-60 bp
Depreciation and amortization expense
$ 3.8
$ 3.5
8.6%
$ 7.7
$ 7.0
10.0%
1 Operating revenues include premiums earned, net, administrative service fees and net investment income.
2 Operating income or loss include operating revenues minus operating costs. Operating costs include claims incurred and operating expenses.
3 Operating margin is defined as operating income or loss divided by operating revenues.
Managed Care Additional Data
Three months ended
Six months ended
(Unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Member months enrollment:
Commercial:
Fully-insured
975,212
955,463
1,953,554
1,908,515
Self-insured
327,030
353,961
657,262
716,451
Total Commercial
1,302,242
1,309,424
2,610,816
2,624,966
Medicare Advantage
405,203
385,835
813,110
769,443
Medicaid
1,077,456
1,092,132
2,145,472
2,121,868
Total member months
2,784,901
2,787,391
5,569,398
5,516,277
Claim liabilities (in millions)
$ 349.1
$ 423.1
Days claim payable
49
61
Premium PMPM:
Managed Care
$ 321.13
$ 326.21
$ 325.54
$ 312.37
Commercial
200.78
210.16
203.17
209.22
Medicare Advantage
919.05
948.59
934.93
907.93
Medicaid
205.21
207.85
206.02
189.17
Medical loss ratio:
79.4%
84.5%
81.6%
84.1%
Commercial
67.5%
80.9%
73.0%
81.9%
Medicare Advantage
77.2%
82.4%
80.0%
81.5%
Medicaid
93.7%
91.1%
92.0%
90.7%
Adjusted medical loss ratio: 1
76.9%
85.7%
80.5%
85.5%
Commercial
67.5%
83.6%
72.8%
83.4%
Medicare Advantage
74.6%
82.9%
78.1%
81.3%
Medicaid
89.3%
92.2%
92.0%
94.2%
Operating expense ratio:
Consolidated
20.7%
15.6%
19.6%
16.3%
Managed Care
17.8%
12.9%
16.6%
13.7%
1 The adjusted medical loss ratio accounts for subsequent adjustments to estimates, such as prior-period reserve developments and Medicare premium adjustments, and presents them in their corresponding period.
Managed Care Membership by Segment
As of June 30,
2020
2019
Members:
Commercial:
Fully-insured
324,489
318,429
Self-insured
108,982
117,978
Total Commercial
433,471
436,407
Medicare Advantage
134,601
128,670
Medicaid
364,157
364,495
Total members
932,229
929,572
Exhibit V
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Six months ended
(dollar amounts in millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$ 43.6
$ 30.9
$ 17.4
$ 65.7
Less adjustments:
Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax
(0.2)
1.9
(0.6)
2.9
Unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments
22.7
2.7
(22.8)
18.4
Contingency accrual
(20.0)
-
(20.0)
-
Private equity investment income, net of tax
0.2
0.7
2.3
1.0
Adjusted net income
$ 40.9
$ 25.6
$ 58.5
$ 43.4
Diluted adjusted net income per share
$ 1.76
$ 1.12
$ 2.50
$ 1.90
Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial metric and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that the use of this adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share provides investors and management useful information about the earnings impact of realized and unrealized investment gains or losses, as well as other non-recurring items impacting the Company's results of operations. This non-GAAP metric does not consider all the items associated with the Company's operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, one should not consider these measures in isolation.
