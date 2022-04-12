Acclaimed real estate agent Trish Sweeney Lowe accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Trish Sweeney Lowe exclusively represents the luxury real estate market in Chapel Hill/Durham, NC.
CHAPEL HILL & DURHAM, N.C., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trish has spent the greater part of her professional life in service to others, which is why real estate is the perfect fit for her. She understands the importance of exceeding client expectations and making certain the home buying and selling process are as seamless and stress-free as possible.
Born and raised in NY, Trish earned both her BA in English/Communications and her Master's Degree in Science and Teaching. After working briefly on Wall Street, she spent the next 20 years educating children in both Westchester County, NY, and here in Wake County, NC Public Schools.
Trish's work with children and communities has served her well. The skills she brought to her teaching allowed her to transition seamlessly into the business world as a Director of Growth and Public Relations, until earning her Broker's license, and doing what she's most passionate about, helping people buy and sell their homes and build their families and futures in homes and communities they love.
Throughout the last 8 years in the NC Triangle Real Estate market, Trish's unparalleled service and attention to detail, her area knowledge & expertise, and excellent negotiation skills inspire confidence in her clients and has earned her a number of professional and community awards and achievements. She's closed over $140 million in gross sales and was the featured cover agent in REAL PRODUCER Magazine, (April 2020), has earned the International President Elites Circle Awards several years in a row, International Sterling and Diamond Awards, and Top Producing Small Team of the Year for both the selling and buying side of units in 2019 & 2020.
Win-Win is at the heart of every transaction for Trish. She understands that for the majority of people the purchase or sale of a home is their largest single investment. Her goal is to guide you successfully and easily through the contractual, investment, and emotional decisions involved in the Real Estate process. She is committed to providing everyone with superior service and expertise and making it the most memorable purchase of their life.
Visit Trish Sweeney Lowe's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/trish-sweeney-lowe/
