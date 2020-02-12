Triumph_Group_Logo.jpg

BERWYN, Pa., Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share on its outstanding common stock.  The dividend is payable March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 2, 2020.

About Triumph Group 

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

