BERWYN, Pa., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022, which ended March 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022
  • Net sales of $386.7 million
  • Operating income of $38.8 million with operating margin of 10%; adjusted operating income of $43.0 million with adjusted operating margin of 11%
  • Net loss of $10.6 million, or ($0.16) per share; adjusted net income of $25.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share
  • Cash flow provided by operations of $33.0 million; free cash flow of $29.1 million
Fiscal 2022
  • Net sales of $1.5 billion
  • Operating income of $104.3 million with operating margin of 7%; adjusted operating income of $135.0 million with adjusted operating margin of 9%
  • Net loss of $42.8 million, or ($0.66) per share; adjusted net income of $51.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share
  • Cash flow used in operations of $137.0 million; free cash use of $156.7 million
Fiscal 2023 Guidance
  • Net sales between $1.2 billion - $1.3 billion
  • Earnings per diluted share of between $0.40 - $0.60
  • Cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million, includes core cash flow from operations of between $30.0 million - $45.0 million

"TRIUMPH continued to deliver improving operating margin and cash flow, both sequentially and year over year, thanks to our talented and dedicated global team." stated Dan Crowley, TRIUMPH's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We are pleased to provide financial outlook for fiscal 2023 powered by the diversity of our people, our highly engineered products, and the programs and markets we serve.  With a growing and profitable backlog, TRIUMPH is well positioned to benefit from continued strength in military and freighter markets and the anticipated recovery in commercial aviation production and aftermarket demand over the next several years."

"Mr. Crowley continued, "During fiscal 2022 we completed several important milestones including divesting our build to print metallic structures businesses, completing 747 production and streamlining our organizational structure to reduce cost and enhance communication and efficiencies.  In fiscal 2023 we will expand our investment in operations, products and people to maximize value for all stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Overview

Excluding divestitures and sunsetting programs, sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were down 2% organically from the prior year period due to declines in commercial widebody production and timing of military OEM deliveries, partially offset by increases in commercial narrow body production.

Fourth quarter operating income of $38.8 million includes $8.6 million of restructuring costs related to our structures facility exits and $4.3 million reduction of prior period losses on sales of assets and businesses.  Cost of sales benefited from the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs Protection Program by $11.4 million in the quarter.  Net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was $10.6 million, or ($0.16) per share and includes $32.0 million non-cash pension settlement charge on the partial annuitization of pension benefits.  On an adjusted basis, net income was $25.6 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. 

TRIUMPH's results included the following:  

($ millions except EPS)



Pre-tax





After-tax





Diluted EPS



Loss from Continuing Operations - GAAP



$

(9.8)





$

(10.6)





$

(0.16)



Gain on sale of assets and businesses, net





(4.3)







(4.3)







(0.07)



Restructuring costs (cash)





6.3







6.3







0.10



Restructuring costs (non-cash)





2.3







2.3







0.04



Pension charges





32.0







32.0







0.49



Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations - non-GAAP *



$

26.4





$

25.6





$

0.39



* Differences due to rounding

The number of shares used in computing diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 65.4 million.

Adjusting for the pending Stuart divestiture, backlog, which represents the next 24 months of actual purchase orders with firm delivery dates or contract requirements, was $1.42 billion, up 6% from the prior year, primarily on commercial narrow body platforms. 

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, cash flow provided by operations was $33.0 million.

Outlook

The Company's outlook reflects adjustments detailed in the attached tables and assumes a first quarter of fiscal 2023 closure on our Stuart facility divestiture and the resolution of the related customer advances.

Based on anticipated aircraft production rates, the Company expects net sales for fiscal 2023 will be approximately $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion.

The Company expects GAAP fiscal 2023 earnings per diluted share of $0.40 to $0.60.

The Company expects fiscal 2023 cash used in operations of ($30.0) million to ($40.0) million, including core cash flow from operations of approximately $30.0 million to $45.0 million and core free cash flow of approximately break-even to $15.0 million

Conference Call 

TRIUMPH will hold a conference call today, May 18th, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 results.  The conference call will be available live and archived on the Company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.  A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast, and the presentation has been posted on the Company's website at http://ir.triumphgroup.com/QuarterlyResults. An audio replay will be available from May 18th to May 25th by calling (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International), passcode #5049523.

About TRIUMPH 

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the Company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations of or assumptions about financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings and operational efficiencies and organizational restructurings.  All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the Company's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.  Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group's reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Widespread health developments, including the recent global coronavirus (COVID-19), and the responses thereto (such as voluntary and in some cases, mandatory quarantines as well as shut downs and other restrictions on travel and commercial, social and other activities) could adversely and materially affect, among other things, the economic and financial markets and labor resources of the countries in which we operate, our manufacturing and supply chain operations, commercial operations and sales force, administrative personnel, third-party service providers, business partners and customers and the demand for our products, which could result in a material adverse effect on our business, financial conditions and results of operations.

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) ON FOLLOWING PAGES

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



(in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended







March 31,





March 31,



CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



2022





2021





2022





2021



Net sales



$

386,651





$

466,833





$

1,459,942





$

1,869,719



Cost of sales (excluding depreciation shown below)





284,722







359,598







1,073,063







1,476,266



Selling, general & administrative





49,295







53,773







202,070







215,962



Depreciation & amortization





9,600







20,515







49,635







93,334



Impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill





2,308













2,308







252,382



Restructuring costs





6,264







20,477







19,295







53,224



(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





(4,335)







58,682







9,294







104,702



Operating income (loss)





38,797







(46,212)







104,277







(326,151)



Interest expense and other, net





30,801







39,053







135,861







171,397



Debt extinguishment loss

















11,624









Non-service defined benefit expense (income)





17,754







(12,244)







(5,373)







(49,519)



Income tax expense





817







498







4,923







2,881



Net loss



$

(10,575)





$

(73,519)





$

(42,758)





$

(450,910)



Loss per share - basic:

























Net loss



$

(0.16)





$

(1.27)





$

(0.66)





$

(8.55)



Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic





64,640







57,920







64,538







52,739



Loss per share - diluted:

























Net loss



$

(0.16)





$

(1.27)





$

(0.66)





$

(8.55)



Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted





64,640







57,920







64,538







52,739



Dividends declared and paid per common share



$





$





$





$



(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) 



TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 

(dollars in thousands, except share data) 



BALANCE SHEETS



Unaudited

March 31,

2022





Audited

March 31,

2021



Assets













Cash and cash equivalents



$

240,878





$

589,882



Accounts receivable, net





178,663







194,066



Contract assets





101,828







134,638



Inventory, net





361,692







400,366



Prepaid and other current assets





19,437







19,206



Assets held for sale





60,104







216,276



     Current assets





962,602







1,554,434



Property and equipment, net





169,050







211,369



Goodwill





513,722







521,638



Intangible assets, net





84,850







102,453



Other, net





30,476







61,041



Total assets



$

1,760,700





$

2,450,935



Liabilities & Stockholders' Deficit













Current portion of long-term debt



$

3,268





$

5,247



Accounts payable





161,534







179,473



Contract liabilities





171,763







204,379



Accrued expenses





207,420







271,160



Liabilities related to assets held for sale





57,519







58,108



     Current liabilities





601,504







718,367



Long-term debt, less current portion





1,586,222







1,952,296



Accrued pension and post-retirement benefits, noncurrent





301,303







384,256



Deferred income taxes, noncurrent





7,386







7,491



Other noncurrent liabilities





51,708







207,378



Stockholders' Deficit:













     Common stock, $.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized,

     64,629,279

        and 64,488,674 shares issued





64







64



     Capital in excess of par value





973,112







978,272



     Treasury stock, at cost, 14,897 and 303,673 shares





(96)







(12,606)



     Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(463,354)







(530,192)



     Accumulated deficit





(1,297,149)







(1,254,391)



Total stockholders' deficit





(787,423)







(818,853)



Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit



$

1,760,700





$

2,450,935



(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except share data)







Fiscal Year Ended March 31







2022





2021



Operating Activities













Net loss



$

(42,758)





$

(450,910)



Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in

   operating activities:













     Depreciation and amortization





49,635







93,334



     Impairment of long-lived assets





2,308







252,382



     Amortization of acquired contract liability





(5,870)







(38,564)



     Loss on sale of assets and businesses





9,294







104,702



     Curtailments, settlements, and special termination benefits loss, net





52,005









     Other amortization included in interest expense





9,047







23,759



     Provision for credit losses





452







4,853



     Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes





25







(176)



     Share-based compensation





9,782







12,701



     Changes in other assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of

        acquisitions and divestitures:













          Trade and other receivables





2,822







126,294



          Contract assets





702







46,841



          Inventories





25,642







35,412



          Prepaid expenses and other current assets





(1,122)







(310)



          Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and contract liabilities





(189,412)







(330,992)



          Accrued pension and other postretirement benefits





(58,597)







(51,692)



     Other, net





(971)







(753)



Net cash used in operating activities





(137,016)







(173,119)



Investing Activities













Capital expenditures





(19,660)







(25,178)



Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses





224,518







15,888



Investment in joint venture





(2,101)









Purchase of facility related to divested businesses





(21,550)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





181,207







(9,290)



Financing Activities













Net decrease in revolving credit facility











(400,000)



Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt





107







713,900



Retirement of debt and finance lease obligations





(380,009)







(160,035)



Payment of deferred financing costs





(400)







(20,716)



Sales of common stock











145,383



Premium on redemption of First Lien Notes





(9,108)









Repurchase of shares for share-based compensation

   minimum tax obligation





(3,249)







(1,285)



Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities





(392,659)







277,247



Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





(536)







9,581



Net change in cash and cash equivalents





(349,004)







104,419



Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





589,882







485,463



Cash and cash equivalents at end of period



$

240,878





$

589,882



(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)







Three Months Ended





Year Ended







March 31,





March 31,



SEGMENT DATA



2022





2021





2022





2021



Net sales:

























     Systems & Support



$

286,969





$

301,823





$

1,030,444





$

1,060,001



     Aerospace Structures





99,684







165,306







429,547







814,371



     Elimination of inter-segment sales





(2)







(296)







(49)







(4,653)







$

386,651





$

466,833





$

1,459,942





$

1,869,719



Operating income (loss):

























     Systems & Support



$

49,237





$

39,484





$

163,450





$

113,517



     Aerospace Structures





2,666







(13,515)







13,982







(267,702)



     Corporate





(10,988)







(68,566)







(63,373)







(159,265)



     Share-based compensation expense





(2,118)







(3,615)







(9,782)







(12,701)







$

38,797





$

(46,212)





$

104,277





$

(326,151)



Operating margin %

























     Systems & Support





17.2

%





13.1

%





15.9

%





10.7

%

     Aerospace Structures





2.7

%





(8.2)

%





3.3

%





(32.9)

%

     Consolidated





10.0

%





(9.9)

%





7.1

%





(17.4)

%



























Depreciation and amortization^:

























     Systems & Support



$

7,699





$

8,719





$

32,464





$

33,549



     Aerospace Structures





3,556







10,989







16,234







308,708



     Corporate





653







807







3,245







3,459







$

11,908





$

20,515





$

51,943





$

345,716



Amortization of acquired contract liabilities:

























     Systems & Support



$

(2,226)





$

(3,493)





$

(5,859)





$

(15,062)



     Aerospace Structures











(54)







(12)







(23,502)







$

(2,226)





$

(3,547)





$

(5,871)





$

(38,564)





























^ includes impairment of long-lived assets

























FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures

We prepare and publicly release quarterly unaudited financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") guidance on Compliance and Disclosure Interpretations, we also disclose and discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures in our public releases. Currently, the non-GAAP financial measure that we disclose is Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, which is our net income before interest, income taxes, amortization of acquired contract liabilities, curtailments, settlements and special termination benefits, legal settlements, loss on divestitures, share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization and Adjusted EBITDA, less pension & other postretirement benefits. We disclose Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP on a consolidated and Adjusted EBITDAP an operating segment basis in our earnings releases, investor conference calls and filings with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures that we use may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, we may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help our investors more meaningfully evaluate and compare our future results of operations to our previously reported results of operations.

We view Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP as operating performance measure and as such we believe that the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to it is net income. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP, we exclude from net income the financial items that we believe should be separately identified to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of our business. We have outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions and the material limitations on the use of these non-GAAP financial measures as a result of these exclusions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a measure of liquidity, as an alternative to net income (loss), income from continuing operations, or as an indicator of any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP.  Investors and potential investors in our securities should not rely on Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAP as substitutes for any GAAP financial measure, including net income (loss) or income from continuing operations. In addition, we urge investors and potential investors in our securities to carefully review the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to net income set forth below, in our earnings releases and in other filings with the SEC and to carefully review the GAAP financial information included as part of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K that are filed with the SEC, as well as our quarterly earnings releases, and compare the GAAP financial information with our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is used by management to internally measure our operating and management performance and by investors as a supplemental financial measure to evaluate the performance of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe provides additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.  We have spent more than 25 years expanding our product and service capabilities partially through acquisitions of complementary businesses.  Due to the expansion of our operations, which included acquisitions, our net income has included significant charges for depreciation and amortization.  Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP exclude these charges and provide meaningful information about the operating performance of our business, apart from charges for depreciation and amortization. We believe the disclosure of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our performance from quarter to quarter and from year to year. We also believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP is a measure of our ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash income and expenses, such as amortization of acquired contract liabilities, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation and non-operating items, such as interest and income taxes, provides additional information about our cost structure, and, over time, helps track our operating progress. In addition, investors, securities analysts and others have regularly relied on Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP to provide a financial measure by which to compare our operating performance against that of other companies in our industry.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

Set forth below are descriptions of the financial items that have been excluded from our net income to calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP and the material limitations associated with using this non-GAAP financial measure as compared to net income:

  • Divestitures may be useful for investors to consider because they reflect gains or losses from sale of operating units.  We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Non-service defined benefit income (inclusive of certain pension related transactions such as curtailments, settlements, early retirement or other incentives) may be useful to investors to consider because they represent the cost of post-retirement benefits to plan participants, net of the assumption of returns on the plan's assets and are not indicative of the cash paid for such benefits.  We do not believe these earnings (expenses) necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization of acquired contract liabilities may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the non-cash earnings on the fair value of below market contracts acquired through acquisitions. We do not believe these earnings necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash earnings related to our operations.
  • Amortization expense and nonrecurring asset impairments (including goodwill, intangible asset impairments, and nonrecurring rotable inventory impairments) may be useful for investors to consider because it represents the estimated attrition of our acquired customer base and the diminishing value of tradenames, product rights, licenses, or, in the case of goodwill, other assets that are not individually identified and separately recognized under U.S. GAAP, or, in the case of nonrecurring asset impairments, the impact of unusual and nonrecurring events affecting the estimated recoverability of existing assets. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure,
  • Share-based compensation may be useful for investors to consider because it represents a portion of the total compensation to management and the board of directors. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.
  • Depreciation may be useful for investors to consider because they generally represent the wear and tear on our property and equipment used in our operations. We do not believe these charges necessarily reflect the current and ongoing cash charges related to our operating cost structure.
  • The amount of interest expense and other we incur may be useful for investors to consider and may result in current cash inflows or outflows. However, we do not consider the amount of interest expense and other to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.
  • Income tax expense may be useful for investors to consider because it generally represents the taxes which may be payable for the period and the change in deferred income taxes during the period and may reduce the amount of funds otherwise available for use in our business.  However, we do not consider the amount of income tax expense to be a representative component of the day-to-day operating performance of our business.

Management compensates for the above-described limitations of using non-GAAP measures by using a non-GAAP measure only to supplement our GAAP results and to provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAP reconciled to our net income for the indicated periods (in thousands):





Three Months Ended





Year Ended







March 31,





March 31,



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (Adjusted EBITDAP):



2022





2021





2022





2021



Net loss



$

(10,575)





$

(73,519)





$

(42,758)





$

(450,910)



Add-back:

























     Income tax expense





817







498







4,923







2,881



     Interest expense and other, net





30,801







39,053







135,861







171,397



     Debt extinguishment loss

















11,624









     Pension charges





31,959













52,005









     (Gain) loss on sales of assets and businesses, net





(4,335)







58,682







9,294







104,702



     Impairment of rotable inventory























23,689



     Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(2,226)







(3,547)







(5,871)







(38,564)



     Depreciation and amortization ^





11,908







20,515







51,943







345,716



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

   and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")



$

58,349





$

41,682





$

217,021





$

158,911



Non-service defined benefit income (excluding settlements)





(14,205)







(12,244)







(57,378)







(49,519)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

   and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented





44,144







29,438







159,643







109,392



Share-based compensation





2,118







3,615







9,782







12,701



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation

   and Amortization, and Pension ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

46,262





$

33,053





$

169,425





$

122,093



Net sales



$

386,651





$

466,833





$

1,459,942





$

1,869,719



Net loss margin





(2.7)

%





(15.7)

%





(2.9)

%





(24.1)

%

Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented





11.5

%





6.4

%





11.0

%





6.0

%

Adjusted EBITDAP margin





12.0

%





7.1

%





11.7

%





6.7

%

^ includes long-lived asset impairment charges

























 

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)



Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)







Three Months Ended March 31, 2022













Segment Data



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):



Total





Systems &

Support





Aerospace

Structures





Corporate/

Eliminations*



Net loss



$

(10,575)





















Add-back:

























     Non-service defined benefit expense





17,754





















     Income tax expense





817





















     Interest expense and other, net





30,801





















Operating income (loss)



$

38,797





$

49,237





$

2,666





$

(13,106)



     Gain on sales of assets & businesses, net





(4,335)



















(4,335)



     Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(2,226)







(2,226)















     Depreciation and amortization





11,908







7,699







3,556







653



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented



$

44,144





$

54,710





$

6,222





$

(16,788)



Share-based compensation





2,118





$





$





$

2,118



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

46,262





$

54,710





$

6,222





$

(14,670)



     Net sales



$

386,651





$

286,969





$

99,684





$

(2)



     Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented





11.5

%





19.2

%





6.2

%



n/a



     Adjusted EBITDAP margin





12.0

%





19.2

%





6.2

%



n/a



 





Year Ended March 31, 2022













Segment Data



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):



Total





Systems &

Support





Aerospace

Structures





Corporate/

Eliminations*



Net loss



$

(42,758)





















Add-back:

























     Non-service defined benefit income





(5,373)





















     Income tax expense





4,923





















     Debt extinguishment loss





11,624





















     Interest expense and other, net





135,861





















Operating income (loss)



$

104,277





$

163,450





$

13,982





$

(73,155)



     Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net





9,294



















9,294



     Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(5,871)







(5,859)







(12)









     Depreciation and amortization





51,943







32,464







16,234







3,245



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented



$

159,643





$

190,055





$

30,204





$

(60,616)



Share-based compensation





9,782





$





$





$

9,782



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

169,425





$

190,055





$

30,204





$

(50,834)



     Net sales



$

1,459,942





$

1,030,444





$

429,547





$

(49)



     Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented





11.0

%





18.5

%





7.0

%



n/a



     Adjusted EBITDAP margin





11.7

%





18.5

%





7.0

%



n/a







*

Operating loss at Corporate includes share-based compensation expense.

(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)



TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands)



Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)







Three Months Ended March 31, 2021













Segment Data



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):



Total





Systems &

Support





Aerospace

Structures





Corporate/

Eliminations*



Net loss



$

(73,519)





















Add-back:

























     Non-service defined benefit income





(12,244)





















     Income tax expense





498





















     Interest expense and other, net





39,053





















Operating income (loss)



$

(46,212)





$

39,484





$

(13,515)





$

(72,181)



     Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net





58,682



















58,682



     Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(3,547)







(3,493)







(54)









     Depreciation and amortization





20,515







8,719







10,989







807



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented



$

29,438





$

44,710





$

(2,580)





$

(12,692)



Share-based compensation





3,615





$





$





$

3,615



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

33,053





$

44,710





$

(2,580)





$

(9,077)



     Net sales



$

466,833





$

301,823





$

165,306





$

(296)



     Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented





6.4

%





15.0

%





(1.6)

%



n/a



     Adjusted EBITDAP margin





7.1

%





15.0

%





(1.6)

%



n/a



 





Year Ended March 31, 2021













Segment Data



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation,

Amortization, and Pension (EBITDAP):



Total





Systems &

Support





Aerospace

Structures





Corporate/

Eliminations*



Net loss



$

(450,910)





















Add-back:

























     Non-service defined benefit income





(49,519)





















     Income tax expense





2,881





















     Interest expense and other, net





171,397





















Operating income (loss)



$

(326,151)





$

113,517





$

(267,702)





$

(171,966)



     Loss on sales of assets & businesses, net





104,702



















104,702



     Amortization of acquired contract liabilities





(38,564)







(15,062)







(23,502)









     Impairment of rotable inventory





23,689







23,689















     Depreciation and amortization ^





345,716







33,549







308,708







3,459



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP"), as historically presented



$

109,392





$

155,693





$

17,504





$

(63,805)



     Share-based compensation





12,701



















12,701



Adjusted Earnings (Losses) before Interest, Taxes,

   Depreciation and Amortization, and Pension

   ("Adjusted EBITDAP")



$

122,093





$

155,693





$

17,504





$

(51,104)



     Net sales



$

1,869,719





$

1,060,001





$

814,371





$

(4,653)



     Adjusted EBITDAP margin, as historically presented





6.0

%





14.9

%





2.2

%



n/a



     Adjusted EBITDAP margin





6.7

%





14.9

%





2.2

%



n/a



^ includes long-lived asset impairment charge in the first quarter of fiscal 2021

























(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Adjusted income from continuing operations, before income taxes, adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs have been provided for consistency and comparability. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations and income from continuing operations per diluted share presented in accordance with GAAP.  The following tables reconcile income from continuing operations before income taxes, income from continuing operations, and income from continuing operations per diluted share, before non-recurring costs.





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022







Pre-Tax





After-Tax





Diluted EPS



Loss from continuing operations - GAAP



$

(9,758)





$

(10,575)





$

(0.16)



Adjustments:



















Gain on sale of assets and businesses, net





(4,335)







(4,335)







(0.07)



Restructuring costs (cash based)





6,264







6,264







0.10



Restructuring costs (non-cash - accelerated depreciation)





2,308







2,308







0.04



Pension charges





31,959







31,959







0.49



Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*



$

26,438





$

25,621





$

0.39



* Differences due to rounding



















 





Year Ended

March 31, 2022







Pre-Tax





After-Tax





Diluted EPS



Loss from continuing operations - GAAP



$

(37,835)





$

(42,758)





$

(0.66)



Adjustments:



















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





9,294







9,294







0.14



Restructuring costs (cash based)





19,295







19,295







0.30



Restructuring costs (non-cash - long-lived asset impairment)





2,308







2,308







0.04



Pension charges





52,005







52,005







0.80



Debt extinguishment loss





11,624







11,624







0.18



Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*



$

56,691





$

51,768





$

0.79



* Differences due to rounding



















 





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021







Pre-Tax





After-Tax





Diluted EPS



Loss from continuing operations - GAAP



$

(73,021)





$

(73,519)





$

(1.27)



Adjustments:



















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





58,682







58,682







1.00



Restructuring costs





20,477







20,477







0.35



Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*



$

6,138





$

5,640







0.10



* Differences due to rounding



















(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)




Year Ended

March 31, 2021







Pre-Tax





After-Tax





Diluted EPS



Loss from continuing operations - GAAP



$

(448,029)





$

(450,910)





$

(8.55)



Adjustments:



















Loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





104,702







104,702







1.99



Impairment of long-lived assets





252,382







252,382







4.79



Impairment of rotable assets





23,689







23,689







0.45



Restructuring costs





53,224







53,224







1.01



Refinancing costs





15,305







15,305







0.29



Adjusted income from continuing operations - non-GAAP*



$

1,273





$

(1,608)





$

(0.03)



* Differences due to rounding



















Adjusted Operating Income is defined as GAAP Operating Income, less expenses/gains associated with the Company's transformation, such as restructuring expenses, gains/losses on divestitures, impairments of goodwill and other assets. Management believes that this is useful in evaluating operating performance, but this measure should not be used in isolation. The following table reconciles our Operating income to Adjusted Operating income as noted above.





Three Months Ended

March 31,





Year Ended

March 31,







2022





2021





2022





2021



Operating income (loss) - GAAP



$

38,797





$

(46,212)





$

104,277





$

(326,151)



Adjustments:

























(Gain) loss on sale of assets and businesses, net





(4,335)







58,682







9,294







104,702



Impairment of long-lived assets





2,308













2,308







252,382



Impairment of rotable inventory























23,689



Restructuring costs (cash and non-cash)





6,264







20,477







19,295







53,224



Adjusted operating income - non-GAAP



$

43,034





$

32,947





$

135,174





$

107,846



Cash provided by operations, is provided for consistency and comparability. We also use free cash flow as a key factor in planning for and consideration of strategic acquisitions and the repayment of debt. This measure should not be considered in isolation, as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, or as an alternative to operating results presented in accordance with GAAP. The following table reconciles cash provided by operations to free cash flow.





Three Months Ended

March 31,





Fiscal Year Ended

March 31,









2022





2021





2022





2021





Cash provided by (used in) operating activities



$

32,965





$

22,752





$

(137,016)





$

(173,119)





Less:



























Capital expenditures





(3,843)







(6,190)







(19,660)







(25,178)





Free cash flow (use)



$

29,122





$

16,562





$

(156,676)





$

(198,297)





(Continued)

FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
TRIUMPH GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosures (continued)

Fiscal 2023 outlook includes cash used in operations, core cash from operations and core free cash flow. We use core cash from operations and core free cash flow to measure performance of our continuing operations. The following table reconciles cash used in operations to core cash flow from operations and core free cash flow.













Fiscal Year 2023

Cash Flow Guidance Range















($ in millions)



Cash used in operations











$

(40.0)



-

$

(30.0)



Less:





















Non-core cash use^











$

(70.0)



-

$

(75.0)



Core cash provided by operations











$

30.0



-

$

45.0



Less:





















Capital expenditures











$

(30.0)



-

$

(30.0)



Core free cash flow











$



-

$

15.0

























Excludes:





















Liquidation of customer advances











~$104.0



^ Non-core cash use estimate includes remaining cash related to the exit or sale of legacy structures facilities and programs.

 

