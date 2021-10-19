SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Troon®, the leader in club management, development, and marketing has entered into a strategic partnership with Golfzon, the world leader in the golf simulator marketplace, wherein Troon is investing with GolfZon as it aggressively rolls out its ZSTRICT indoor golf entertainment facilities and will operate three new ZSTRICT locations opening in 2022.
As part of the agreement, Troon will manage all aspects of the new ZSTRICT venues, from pre-opening development work and project management, to guest service and golf instruction, to food and beverage operations. The new facilities will be strategically located throughout New York state and slated to officially come online next fall. They follow the company's first ZSTRICT, which was unveiled on November 1, 2019 at Chelsea Piers in Stamford, Connecticut, and features 10 Golfzon Vision Premium simulator bays, a seasonally updated menu, full bar and golf lessons options.
From the beginning the goal of ZSTRICT has been to provide the most immersive, fun, and inclusive indoor golf experience for players of all ages and abilities.
"According to the National Golf Foundation the number of golfers who enjoy the game at off-course venues like ZSTRICT is now almost identical to those who play on traditional courses," says Tommy Lim, CEO of Golfzon North America. "The trend will only continue to grow and partnering with a highly respected company like Troon will expedite our expansion plans and help to bring ZSTRICT to metropolitan areas across North America."
Golfzon simulators are the most advanced on the market today, as three distinct playing surfaces (fairway, rough, and bunker) provide realistic turf interaction. With four ceiling-mounted T1 sensors, every shot is captured seamlessly and without any need for manual reset. Golfzon technology is protected by 132 patents including hydraulic swing plates that match the contours and lies of the course and an auto-tee that automatically tees up a golf ball for every player.
With crisp, realistic graphics powered by CryEngine2 technology and real-time feedback and connectivity through the ZSTRICT app, customers can track all of their rounds, best performances, and swing replays. Further, they can compete on over 90 world-famous courses including Pebble Beach, Bethpage Black, The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, St. Andrews, and more.
Patrons can compete for more than just bragging rights, as ZSTRICT offers multiple ways to win cash prizes. Through its Challenge Mode, any golfer who makes an Eagle, Albatross or Hole-in-One has a chance to win a portion of the daily purse. Similarly, long-term tournaments are conducted regularly and placing top-three in a flight earns a portion of the running purse. To date, ZSTRICT has paid out more than $65,000 in cash prizes.
"Troon is honored to partner with Golfzon, the clear worldwide leader in the golf simulator marketplace," said Tim Schantz, president and chief executive officer, Troon. "Golfzon's state-of-the-art simulator technology is extraordinary, while ZSTRICT's immersive indoor, gamified golf experience is attractive to golfers and non-golfers alike. Golfzon and Troon joining together is going to be a home run, or perhaps more appropriately, a hole-in-one!"
Much like Troon-managed outdoor golf facilities, ZSTRICT will employ PGA Professionals to help guests with swing lessons, club fittings and other elements of game improvement.
Ensuring a fun experience for avid and casual golfers alike, ZSTRICT not only offers Golfzon's incredibly advanced and life-like golf simulators, but a curated menu that goes well beyond pub fare. Offering everything from classic comfort foods to fusion dishes and a variety of salads, the menu is updated seasonally to provide customers a first-class experience. ZSTRICT facilities can also be rented out for parties and special events.
For more information on GOLFZON, visit http://www.golfzongolf.com, or for more information on ZSTRICT, visit http://www.zstrict.com.
About Troon
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., Troon is the world's largest golf management company providing services at 590-plus locations around the globe, including managing 640-plus 18-hole equivalent golf courses. In addition to golf, Troon specializes in homeowner association management, private residence clubs, estate management and associated hospitality venues. Troon's award-winning food and beverage division operates and manages 610-plus food and beverage operations located at golf resorts, private clubs, daily fee golf courses and recreational facilities. With properties located in 45-plus states and 30-plus countries, Troon's family of brands includes Troon Golf, Troon Privé, Troon International, Honours Golf, OB Sports, Indigo Golf Partners, CADDIEMASTER, True Club Solutions, Cliff Drysdale Tennis and RealFood Hospitality, Strategy and Design. Troon-affiliated properties include Indian Wells Golf Resort in Indian Wells, California; Yas Links Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates; The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia; and Lake of Isles in North Stonington, Connecticut. For additional news and information, visit http://www.Troon.com, or connect with Troon on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Troon Chronicles, Press Room, or subscribe to Troon Magazine.
About Golfzon
Golfzon is a bestselling, global golf simulator company. Named best golf simulator by Golf Digest in the publication's annual Editor's Choice Awards for five consecutive years (2017 to 2021), Golfzon has a presence in 62 countries with 6,200 sites around the world and 65 million rounds of golf played on Golfzon simulators in 2020. Golfzon also hosts two professional virtual golf tournaments (GTOUR and WGTOUR) with a total prize purse of more than $2.7 million.
