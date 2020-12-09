Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 33F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.