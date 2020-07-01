NEW YORK, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton officially became Troutman Pepper (Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP) today, a national law firm with 1,100 attorneys in 23 U.S. cities. The new firm offers clients greater resources and bench strength, enhanced practices, and expanded geographical reach.
Troutman Pepper is one of the 50 largest law firms in the country, with offices in eight of the 10 largest U.S. markets. The firm supports some of the country's biggest industry sectors, including health sciences, energy, real estate, insurance, finance, private equity, construction, and technology.
The new firm is led by Steve Lewis, Chair and Chief Executive Officer.
"The mission of our firm is a higher commitment to client care," Lewis said. "We will surpass what clients expect or appreciate, focusing on what they value. Our expanded capabilities and bigger footprint will allow us to deliver a new level of service to our clients."
The two firms were originally scheduled to merge on April 1 but postponed the combination until July 1 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the merger was postponed, the firms partnered together to launch a COVID-19 Resource Center, with attorneys collaborating across firms to provide guidance to clients on legal and business issues related to COVID-19.
"Delaying the merger allowed us to prioritize the health and safety of our people," Lewis continued. "In the interim, our firms have come together in meaningful ways to guide clients through this difficult time. As our industry and indeed all industries continue to grapple with the challenges created by the health crisis, we know that we are stronger as one firm and choose to move forward together."
"The combining of the two storied firms presented an opportunity to seamlessly merge different but complementary strengths of each," Lewis said. Troutman Sanders specialized in serving the energy, banking, finance, and insurance industries, while Pepper Hamilton was highly regarded for its health care, life sciences, and private equity practices.
Other key practices at Troutman Pepper include corporate, litigation, intellectual property, tax, and bankruptcy, among others.
In addition to focusing on the client experience, Troutman Pepper will also prioritize talent and innovation.
"Excellent attorneys have been the foundation of both firms, and we will continue to be at the forefront of the industry in developing and supporting our outstanding legal talent," said Tom Gallagher, Vice Chair of Troutman Pepper. "We'll also focus on innovation, in ways that lead to meaningful client outcomes."
Gallagher said that the culture of Troutman Pepper is one that encompasses teamwork and respect, inclusion and diversity, and pro bono and community service.
"How we treat one another, create welcoming workplaces, and give back to our communities were values each of our firms honored," he said. "They are the foundation of the Troutman Pepper culture."
Additional officers of Troutman Pepper are Tom Cole, Managing Partner, and Andrea Farley, Chair of Troutman Pepper's Partner Compensation Committee.
They will be joined by these department chairs:
Business Litigation Department – John West
Health Sciences Department – Rachael Bushey
Regulatory & Finance Department – Amie Colby
Specialized Litigation Department – Bill Belanger
Transactional Department – Mason Bayler
Troutman Pepper will have offices in 23 cities (in alphabetical order):
Atlanta, GA
New York, NY
Rochester, NY
Berwyn, PA
Orange County, CA
San Diego, CA
Boston, MA
Philadelphia, PA
San Francisco, CA
Charlotte, NC
Pittsburgh, PA
Silicon Valley, CA
Chicago, IL
Portland, OR
Virginia Beach, VA
Detroit, MI
Princeton, NJ
Washington, DC
Harrisburg, PA
Raleigh, NC
Wilmington, DE
Los Angeles, CA
Richmond, VA
About Troutman Pepper
Troutman Pepper is a national law firm known for its higher commitment to client care. With more than 1,100 attorneys in 23 U.S. cities, the firm partners with clients across every industry sector to help them achieve their business goals. Read more about the firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices at troutman.com.