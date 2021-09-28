LONGVIEW, Wash., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornelson Umwelttechnologie GmbH (Cornelsen) has granted TRS Group (TRS) the exclusive license in North America for applying the patented PerfluorAd™ technology to clean out fire suppression systems impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in aqueous film forming foams (AFFF). Often called "forever chemicals" due to their persistence in the environment, PFAS are notoriously difficult to remediate. As the firefighting community seeks to replace AFFF with fluorine-free foams, it is imperative that we clean out the existing infrastructure and not contaminate replacement foams. Cornelsen has demonstrated reducing PFAS concentrations in fire suppression systems and rinse water by more than 99%.
Martin Cornelsen, the developer of the PerfluorAd™ system, stated, "We are thrilled to be working with TRS Group, a company that has its own patented technology for treating PFAS in soil. TRS already has secured PerfluorAd™ projects in the Pacific Northwest and New England."
"Combining our PFAS thermal remediation solution, using our patent-pending FlexHeater® thermal conduction heating services, with the PerfluorAd™ system provides our clients with the ability to solve their soil and water-based PFAS problems at a reduced cost in a timely manner," said Brett Trowbridge, CEO of TRS Group. "Collaborating with Martin and his colleagues over the last three years, we appreciate Cornelsen's dedication to helping eliminate PFAS from our environment."
TRS is an employee-owned (ESOP) environmental remediation firm with joint ventures in Europe, Brazil, and China. Using our thermal remediation technologies, we have cleaned more than 160 sites. Our research and development team optimizes energy delivery and focuses on making remediation technologies more sustainable. For more information, please contact Mark Kluger at mkluger@thermalrs.com.
