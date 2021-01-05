TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
"While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges, through the efforts of our Honda and Dealer associates and the continuing loyalty of our customers, we were able to deliver 1.3 million vehicles," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of National Operations at American Honda. "As the world continues to cope with the global pandemic, we remain optimistic that things will improve soon and look forward to the upcoming launches of critical all-new products like the Honda Civic and Acura MDX."
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Honda wrapped a globally-challenging year on a positive note with a 4.2% December gain for trucks, plus a new record for electrified vehicles and a double record for Passport.
• Led by strong sales of the CR-V Hybrid (24,406) and Accord Hybrid (18,229), Honda posted record sales of electrified vehicles for the third straight year, totaling 62,982 in 2020.
• Passport set a new all-time annual sales record of nearly 40,000 units, plus record December sales of 4,344 units.
• CR-V remained Honda's best-selling vehicle, as sales topped 300,000 units for the 8th straight year, on sales of 333,502 units.
• Civic posted strong sales of 261,225 in 2020 to lead all compact cars and remain the best-selling model to millennial and first-time buyers.
The boldly redesigned 2021 Ridgeline signals a new design direction to more effectively communicate the rugged capabilities of Honda light trucks and SUVs.
The Civic Type R LE just launched as the ultimate street-legal Honda, the perfect capstone to the unparalleled success of the retail best-selling 10th gen Civic.
BRAND REPORT
Sales Highlights
Notes
Acura completed 2020 with strong December sales performances, both at the gateway to the lineup with ILX and at the top with MDX which posted its best month since August 2018. 2021 promises to be an exciting year with the arrival of the fourth-gen MDX and the return of Type-S performance variants.
• ILX enjoyed another strong month in December with sales of 1,417 units, gaining 8.6% for the month.
• Acura SUV sales topped 100,000 units for the 7th straight year.
• RDX sales surpassed the 50,000 mark for the 6th consecutive year with total sales of 52,785 units in 2020.
The all-new 2021 TLX is the quickest, best-handling and most well-appointed sedan in Acura history, and just earned the highest safety rating from IIHS: TOP SAFETY PICK+.
As the new brand flagship, the 2022 MDX represents a quantum leap forward as the most premium, performance-focused and technologically sophisticated Acura SUV ever.
American Honda Vehicle Sales for December 2020
Month-to-Date
Year-to-Date
December 2020
December 2019
DSR** % Change
MoM % Change
December 2020
December 2019
DSR** % Change
YoY % Change
American Honda Total
136,467
136,566
-10.8%
-0.1%
1,346,788
1,608,170
-16.8%
-16.3%
Total Car Sales
48,833
51,952
-16.1%
-6.0%
549,701
706,463
-22.7%
-22.2%
Total Truck Sales
87,634
84,614
-7.5%
3.6%
797,087
901,707
-12.2%
-11.6%
Honda
Total Car Sales
45,045
47,718
-15.7%
-5.6%
513,319
663,973
-23.2%
-22.7%
Honda
Total Truck Sales
75,774
72,715
-7.0%
4.2%
696,486
786,812
-12.1%
-11.5%
Acura
Total Car Sales
3,788
4,234
-20.1%
-10.5%
36,382
42,490
-14.9%
-14.4%
Acura
Total Truck Sales
11,860
11,899
-11.0%
-0.3%
100,601
114,895
-13.0%
-12.4%
* Total Domestic Car Sales
44,083
46,070
-14.6%
-4.3%
492,335
603,197
-18.9%
-18.4%
Domestic
Car
Honda Division
40,367
41,908
-14.0%
-3.7%
457,008
561,726
-19.2%
-18.6%
Acura Division
3,716
4,162
-20.3%
-10.7%
35,327
41,471
-15.4%
-14.8%
* Total Domestic Truck Sales
87,633
84,122
-7.0%
4.2%
796,444
879,432
-10.0%
-9.4%
Domestic
Truck
Honda Division
75,773
72,223
-6.3%
4.9%
695,843
764,537
-9.6%
-9.0%
Acura Division
11,860
11,899
-11.0%
-0.3%
100,601
114,895
-13.0%
-12.4%
Total Import Car Sales
4,750
5,882
-27.9%
-19.2%
57,366
103,266
-44.8%
-44.4%
Import
Car
Honda Division
4,678
5,810
-28.1%
-19.5%
56,311
102,247
-45.3%
-44.9%
Acura Division
72
72
-10.7%
0.0%
1,055
1,019
2.9%
3.5%
Total Import Truck Sales
1
492
-99.8%
-99.8%
643
22,275
-97.1%
-97.1%
Import
Truck
Honda Division
1
492
-99.8%
-99.8%
643
22,275
-97.1%
-97.1%
Acura Division
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION
Honda Division Total
120,819
120,433
-10.4%
0.3%
1,209,805
1,450,785
-17.2%
-16.6%
Honda
Car
ACCORD
19,509
19,682
-11.5%
-0.9%
199,458
267,567
-25.9%
-25.5%
CIVIC
21,047
22,913
-18.0%
-8.1%
261,225
325,650
-20.3%
-19.8%
CLARITY
551
805
-38.9%
-31.6%
4,215
11,654
-64.1%
-63.8%
CR-Z
0
0
0.0%
0.0%
1
2
-50.3%
-50.0%
FIT
2,705
2,609
-7.4%
3.7%
32,488
35,414
-8.9%
-8.3%
INSIGHT
1,233
1,709
-35.6%
-27.9%
15,932
23,686
-33.2%
-32.7%
Car
Truck
CR-V
38,120
36,098
-5.7%
5.6%
333,502
384,168
-13.8%
-13.2%
HR-V
8,428
9,199
-18.2%
-8.4%
84,027
99,104
-15.8%
-15.2%
ODYSSEY
8,701
8,734
-11.1%
-0.4%
83,409
99,113
-16.4%
-15.8%
PASSPORT
4,344
3,677
5.5%
18.1%
39,567
36,085
8.9%
9.6%
PILOT
13,054
11,250
3.6%
16.0%
123,813
135,008
-8.9%
-8.3%
RIDGELINE
3,127
3,757
-25.7%
-16.8%
32,168
33,334
-4.1%
-3.5%
Truck
Acura Division Total
15,648
16,133
-13.4%
-3.0%
136,983
157,385
-13.5%
-13.0%
Acura
Car
ILX
1,417
1,305
-3.1%
8.6%
13,414
14,685
-9.2%
-8.7%
NSX
14
10
25.0%
40.0%
128
238
-46.6%
-46.2%
RLX / RL
72
72
-10.7%
0.0%
1,055
1,019
2.9%
3.5%
TLX
2,285
2,847
-28.3%
-19.7%
21,785
26,548
-18.5%
-17.9%
Car
Truck
MDX
6,040
5,636
-4.3%
7.2%
47,816
52,019
-8.7%
-8.1%
RDX
5,820
6,263
-17.0%
-7.1%
52,785
62,876
-16.6%
-16.0%
Truck
Selling Days
28
25
309
307
**** Electrified Vehicles
8,498
4,700
61.4%
80.8%
64,792
61,978
3.9%
4.5%
* Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts
** Daily Selling Rate
**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.