PRINCETON, N.J., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Influence®, the technology leader of intent-based sales and marketing solutions, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit for Service Organizations from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
This certification affirms that True Influence's information security policies, procedures, practices and operations meet the stringent standards for a service organization relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.
"As the data industry progresses and grows, there is an increased need for trust and transparency from companies to their customers," said Brian Giese, CEO of True Influence. "This SOC2 certification further signifies our commitment to provide high-level security practices with all our solutions, giving our customers piece of mind."
It is True Influence's policy to respect their customers' privacy regarding any information that may be collected, how that information may be used and/or shared with others, how it is safeguarded, and how their customers' choose to control its use in connection with their marketing activities. The company is also 100 percent Controlling the Assault of Non-Solicited Pornography And Marketing (CAN-SPAM) compliant and have a zero-tolerance spam policy.
