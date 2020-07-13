CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture capital investment firm TrueBridge Capital Partners today announced the close of its sixth venture capital fund-of-funds, TrueBridge Capital Partners Fund VI, L.P. ("Fund VI") with $600 million in limited partner commitments. With this latest fund, TrueBridge surpasses its previous fund of $450 million and now manages over $3.3 billion in assets.
"Today's global economic environment is one with a truly unprecedented level of uncertainty. Now more than ever, there is a tremendous need and opportunity to connect venture capitalists and entrepreneurs as they pioneer new technologies to better navigate our evolving world," said Mel Williams, co-founder and general partner of TrueBridge. "We are grateful and humbled by the support of our longstanding and new limited partners, which will enable us to continue to deliver resources to leading venture capitalists as they catalyze innovation with the most transformative companies in the world."
Since its founding in 2007, TrueBridge has maintained its strategy of investing in premier, access-constrained venture capital managers primarily focused on early-stage technology companies, as well as directly investing in some of the best-performing tech startups alongside select managers. During the past several years, TrueBridge has established a platform of complementary venture capital strategies to support its primary fund investment strategy, including the successful launches of TrueBridge Direct Funds I and II as well as investing in leading seed and micro VC managers.
Geoff Ralston, President of Y Combinator, said, "We have come to appreciate first-hand TrueBridge's strong value proposition and its appeal to venture investors seeking a thoughtful and long-term oriented partner. Investing in new and disruptive technologies is more important than ever, and TrueBridge's partnership enables us to continue funding innovative companies and driving positive change across all economic cycles."
TrueBridge Fund VI received strong support from new and existing limited partners worldwide, including foundations and endowments, pension funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals.
About TrueBridge Capital Partners
TrueBridge Capital Partners is a venture capital investment firm managing more than $3.3 billion in assets. TrueBridge invests in venture and seed/micro-VC funds focused primarily on early-stage IT, as well as directly in select venture and growth stage technology companies. TrueBridge is the data partner behind Forbes' Midas List and Next Billion Dollar Startups, and is a regular venture-focused contributor on Forbes' platform. The firm was founded in 2007, and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. For more information, please visit www.truebridgecapital.com.