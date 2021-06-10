MATAWAN, N.J., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As more people reconnect with each other and nature, TruFishing and FlipRocks Footwear have announced a new lifestyle initiative to inspire and educate families as they begin exploring the great outdoors. The Fish My Shoes Program encourages outdoor enthusiasts to express what it's like to "fish in their shoes." The program is active now and concludes July 31, 2021. Interested participants can sign up at: https://fliprocks.lndg.page/C4qx4J.
"The stories, videos and information expressed by participants are designed to be practical for people of any skill level who are ready to demonstrate why they love the sport," explained Fish My Shoes backer, and FlipRocks Footwear founder Anthony Graffeo. "We've found that when folks share their video experiences in the outdoors, it greatly influences others to participate. It's not always the catch that's the most appealing part of the sport."
Last year, amid the pandemic, TruFishing ran a month-long "Global Catch-Up Game" in four countries. It was designed to award points to participants for each different species they caught. According to TruFishing's Chief Visionary Officer, Tim Doelger, "participants enjoyed the challenge of stretching their normal fishing routines – the result for many was new found experiences, species and places to enjoy the sport."
Numerous outdoor enthusiasts are lending their expertise to the program, including Fish My Shoes Ambassador Heather Smith of Heather Smith Outdoors.
"We hope that people will create memories of a lifetime with their friends, coworkers and families," added Anthony Graffeo. "Getting involved with the Fish My Shoes program is important to us because it allows us to get outdoors as a family even more. Experiencing life with our family is why we do what we do, and to be able to share those experiences with the Fish My Shoes team has been such a gift."
In addition to enjoying the Fish My Shoes program, TruFishing's platform has added many theme-based challenges where participants can earn cash and prizes for submitting their experiences in the great outdoors. The programs promote activities like showcasing a catch and release – or illustrating how much trash people can pick up along the way. Participants select the cause they are interested in supporting and then get their friends, families and coworkers to play the games.
To participate in these events, you can find out more information at TruFishing.com, or https://fliprocks.lndg.page/C4qx4J .
About FlipRocks Footwear:
FlipRocks are the most flexible and technologically advanced flip flop on the market. The innovative FlipRocks' design offers a unique spin on traditional flip flops, with several unique elements that deliver an unmatched balance of comfort, protection and support. An elevated toe guard protects the most vulnerable part of the foot. A removable and adjustable comfort strap provides additional support. And the removable, replaceable and customizable GripToeNite gripping system offers an unparalleled level of traction for any outdoor environment. Once FlipRocks treads wear down, they can be replaced with new treads-of-choice that will last for several seasons. For more information, please visit https://fliprocks.com/.
