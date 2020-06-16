CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report its second-quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16, 2020.  Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-519-2796 and using passcode 892418.  The news release and presentation slides will be available on ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 892418.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

