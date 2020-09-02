CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report its third-quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-519-2796 and using passcode 892418. The news release and presentation slides will be available on ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 892418.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $504 billion as of June 30, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.