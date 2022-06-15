CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Bank today announced it will redeem all $1,000,000,000 principal amount outstanding of its 2.450% senior bank notes due Aug. 1, 2022 (CUSIP 86787EAT4) on the redemption date of July 1, 2022.

The redemption price for the senior bank notes will be equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. Interest on the senior bank notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price for the senior bank notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country, and offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending; and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of March 31, 2022. Truist Bank, Member FDIC.  Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truist-bank-announces-redemption-of-senior-bank-notes-due-august-2022-301568949.html

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation

