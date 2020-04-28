CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020. Truist has paid a cash dividend to shareholders of its common stock every year since 1903.
The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:
Series of Preferred Stock
Dividend per
Dividend per
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
$325.00
$0.325
May 15
June 1
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
$325.00
$0.325
May 15
June 1
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
$351.5625
$0.3515625
May 15
June 1
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
$1,022.22222(1)
$0.25556(1)
May 15
June 15
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
$1,022.22222(1)
$10.22222(1)
May 15(2)
June 15
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
(CUSIP 89832QAB5)
$2,525.00
$25.25
May 15
June 15(3)
Non-Cumulative Perpetual
(CUSIP 89832QAC3)
$2,562.50
$25.625
May 15
June 15(3)
Notes:
(1)
Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader. The unrounded dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I are $1,022.22222222222222 and $0.25555555555556, respectively. The unrounded dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series J are $1,022.22222222222222 and $10.22222222222222, respectively.
(2)
In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be May 31, 2020.
(3)
Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series L and M are declared and paid semiannually.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.