CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Truist Financial Corporation declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable on June 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.  Truist has paid a cash dividend to shareholders of its common stock every year since 1903.

The Board also declared regular cash dividends on the following series of preferred stock:

 

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per
Share 

Dividend per
Depositary
Share 

Record

Date

Payment

Date

Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series F
(CUSIP 89832Q851)

$325.00

$0.325

May 15

June 1

Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series G
(CUSIP 89832Q844)

$325.00

$0.325

May 15

June 1

Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series H
(CUSIP 89832Q836)

$351.5625

$0.3515625

May 15

June 1

Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series I
(CUSIP 89832Q810)

$1,022.22222(1)

$0.25556(1)

May 15

June 15

Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series J
(CUSIP 86800XAA6)

$1,022.22222(1)

$10.22222(1)

May 15(2)

June 15

Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series L

(CUSIP 89832QAB5)

$2,525.00

$25.25

May 15

June 15(3)

Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series M

(CUSIP 89832QAC3)

$2,562.50

$25.625

May 15

June 15(3)

 

Notes:


(1)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I and J are rounded to the hundred-thousandths position for the convenience of the reader.  The unrounded dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series I are $1,022.22222222222222 and $0.25555555555556, respectively.  The unrounded dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series J are $1,022.22222222222222 and $10.22222222222222, respectively.

(2)

In accordance with the Amended and Restated Declaration of Trust of SunTrust Preferred Capital I, the record date for the Preferred Purchase Securities representing fractional interests in shares of Series J preferred stock will be May 31, 2020.

(3)

Dividends per share and dividends per depositary share for Series L and M are declared and paid semiannually.

About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.