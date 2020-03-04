CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) will report its first-quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 20, 2020, versus the previously announced date of April 16, 2020. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kelly S. King and Chief Financial Officer Daryl N. Bible will host a conference call to review the company's financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 866-519-2796 and using passcode 892418. The news release and presentation slides will be available on ir.truist.com under "Events & Presentations." A replay of the conference call will be available by telephone for 30 days at 888-203-1112; use passcode 892418.
About Truist
