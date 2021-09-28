VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trulioo, the leader in global identity verification, today announced five new customers in the remittance sector: Sokin, Bano Financial, Global66, SwapMoney and Supersonicz. Through the world's largest marketplace of identity data and services, Trulioo GlobalGateway delivers real-time identity checks that adhere to a diverse range of compliance requirements, prevent fraud and maintain trust and safety online.
"With more remittance transfers made digitally than ever before, we are excited to partner with these innovative companies and help them overcome the challenges of meeting regional and local compliance while enabling safe and low-cost options for the senders and recipients of remittances," said Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo.
Sokin - is a leading financial service provider that enables global payments for both consumers and businesses. Users can make payments globally and exchange money in over 200 countries and territories, in over 38 different currencies.
Bano Financial - is an Australian fintech company offering payment services for individuals and businesses, with the goal to combine both the best products and services from both Australia and around the world.
SwapMoney - is a U.K.-based platform that enables members to transact safely and securely while cutting out middlemen and businesses, significantly reducing the cost of transactions.
Global66 - is a technology company that has set out to form the largest global financial services platform in Latin America, offering fast money transfers, money orders and remittances that are 100% online, transparent and at a competitive cost.
Supersonicz - provides secure money transfer service without any interruption to Africa, Europe, Asia and North America. Supersonicz's goal is to cover all those countries where no other money transfer service is available.
Trulioo GlobalGateway provides access to over 400 data sources to reliably and securely verify the identities of over 5 billion individuals around the world through one API.
Learn more about how Trulioo helps remittance companies prevent fraud and eliminate compliance risks here.
About Trulioo
Trulioo is the leading global identity verification company, building trust online so that businesses and consumers can transact safely and securely. Trulioo's platform provides real-time verification of 5 billion consumers and 330 million business entities worldwide — all through a single API integration. Organizations rely on Trulioo's identity verification solution, GlobalGateway, to help meet their business and compliance requirements and automate due diligence and fraud prevention workflows. Trulioo's mission is to help provide every person on the planet with a digital identity to enable access to basic financial services and support. For more information, visit trulioo.com.
Media Contact
Lucy Screnci, Trulioo, 1-888-773-0179, media@trulioo.com
SOURCE Trulioo