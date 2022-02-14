PHILADELPHIA and AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruSight, LLC is pleased to announce it has acquired Private Equity Info ("PEI") in partnership with PEI's management team. PEI, based in Austin, TX, is a leading market intelligence and data platform providing access to company and contact information related to private equity funds and their portfolio companies, as well as information related to investment banks, intermediaries, and service providers to the private equity industry.
For 17 years, PEI has provided leading business and market intelligence for the increasingly active middle and lower middle market mergers and acquisitions industry. PEI has differentiated itself by being deep, accurate and current with contact and related information to specialized markets.
"We are long-time customers of Private Equity Info, so we were thrilled to join a conversation about more strategic options between our firms," said Dan Mahoney, Managing Director and Co-Founder of TruSight. "Simply put, Private Equity Info is the single best resource for middle and lower middle market M&A contact data and deal-related information. This acquisition adds additional service lines and scale to TruSight and strengthens our firm as specialists in business intelligence. With an increasingly robust product and service line, TruSight is at the epicenter of deal origination and M&A intelligence for private equity funds, family offices, and intermediaries operating in the middle and lower middle markets."
"Dan and his team have been a high-quality resource of market trends and innovation for PEI over the 14 years they have been PEI customers. The combined resources and expertise of our firms will expedite the development of value-added data & information services for the M&A and other related industries. I am excited to scale our collective businesses and to offer more comprehensive services to our clients in the coming years," noted Andy Jones, Founder & President of Private Equity Info.
TruSight, LLC was advised by Valex Consulting for IT diligence and Michael Plunkett from Plunkett Law Group for legal advice throughout the process.
About TruSight
Trusight delivers actionable, AI-driven, tech-enabled business intelligence to niche markets, including middle market professional investors, private equity funds, family office investors, business intermediaries and related service providers.
Media Contact
Dan Mahoney, TruSight, LLC, 1 215-307-0467, connect@trusightllc.com
SOURCE TruSight, LLC