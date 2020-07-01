SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Trust & Will, the leader in online estate planning in the U.S., announced its partnership with Acorns, the country's fastest growing financial wellness system. The new partnership will encourage families to plan early when it comes to their estate by providing customers enrolled in the new Acorns Early product with a free Digital Will. In addition, Acorns customers who complete online estate plans will receive a 15 percent cash back investment into their investment account through the company's Found Money program.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Acorns to help customers better plan for their financial future," said Founder and CEO of Trust & Will, Cody Barbo. "Acorns Early is a great financial wellness tool for families who want to plan and invest proactively when it comes to their kids' future. We're proud to provide our modern estate planning experience to customers who may not have had access or awareness before. I'm also personally excited about this partnership, 1) as a new father, and 2) as an Acorns user since 2014."
The new partnership will set up families for long term financial success by bringing awareness to the importance of early estate planning. Recent research revealed an alarming 25 percent decrease in middle-aged Americans with a Will, demonstrating a need for families to have access to easy and affordable estate planning to protect their families in the future.
"We are excited to grow our relationship with Trust & Will through our Found Money program," said Babak Farrokh-Siar, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Acorns. "We are mission-aligned in our effort to support families on their journey towards financial wellness."
In 2015, Acorns launched Found Money, a brand partnership platform that enables over 350 of the world's leading brands to invest in Acorns customers. When Acorns users shop with Found Money partners, like Trust & Will, those brands automatically invest a percentage of the purchase into users' Acorns accounts. Trust & Will is part of an elite group of world-class brands who, together with Acorns, are investing in Americans' future. Found Money partners include Apple, Nike, Postmates, Walmart, Airbnb, Macy's, and more. With Found Money, cash-forward is the new cash-back.
ABOUT TRUST & WILL
Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 100,000+ members successfully protect their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is modernizing the trust and estate planning industry with an easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. We've approached estate planning with a design-first approach, layered on top of incredible customer support to help people throughout the process — making estate planning simple, affordable, & accessible. To learn more, please visit: www.trustandwill.com.