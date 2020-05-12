SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust & Will, the leader in online estate planning in the U.S., is pleased to announce a partnership with Axos Bank, the primary consumer branch of Axos Financial. The partnership provides exclusive savings on Will and Trust-based Estate Plans for all Axos Bank customers, effective immediately.
The new partnership between the two San Diego-based companies brings holistic financial health into focus as executives at Axos Bank understand it's not just about banking, but setting up customers for long-term financial success and planning for the future. In phase one of this strategic partnership, Axos Bank members are eligible for a 15 percent discount on all of Trust & Will's online services.
"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with our neighbor Axos Bank to bring our best in class, modern estate planning platform to their customers," said Founder and CEO of Trust & Will, Cody Barbo. "When you are able to partner with one of Forbes' 'America's Best Banks,' it sets the stage for long term success. We are grateful to be able to introduce hundreds of thousands of customers to Trust & Will, and help take the next steps in protecting their legacy."
Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 90,000 members start estate plans. As a result of the recent global pandemic, demand for the company's estate plans has more than doubled since March 2020. Through the commencement of this partnership, Trust & Will now has the ability to offer their services to more than 300,000 Axos Bank customers across the country.
"Partnering with Trust & Will to provide turnkey estate planning services to our customers is yet another example of how we are delivering on our promise of Banking Evolved," said Greg Garrabrants, President and CEO of Axos Financial, Inc. "Clients are now able to manage their entire financial lives, from banking to borrowing, investing and estate planning, through our digital banking platform."
Existing and new Axos customers can take advantage of this partnership and stay updated on additional partnership benefits by visiting trustandwill.com/axos.
For more information on Trust & Will, please visit trustandwill.com.
ABOUT TRUST & WILL
Since 2017, Trust & Will has helped more than 80,000+ members successfully protect their legacy. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Trust & Will is modernizing the trust and estate planning industry with an easy, fast, and secure way to set up your estate plan online. We've approached estate planning with a design-first approach, layered on top of incredible customer support to help people throughout the process — making estate planning simple, affordable, & accessible. To learn more, please visit: www.trustandwill.com.