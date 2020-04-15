PHOENIX, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB: TKLS) has released its annual financial report for 2019.
Trutankless reported $1,908,708 in FY-2019 Revenue, an increase of 24% over FY-2018 sales of $1,537,958.
The Company set sales records for the year, as it continued to gain penetration in key markets throughout the United States.
About Trutankless, Inc.: Trutankless, Inc. (OTCQB:TKLS) is a technology-driven developer of accessible, next-generation home automation and efficiency systems. The Company's primary products are a line of electric tankless water heaters that surpasses traditional tank water heaters in energy efficiency, output, dependability and environmental sustainability. The Company sells its products to plumbing wholesale distributors and dealers throughout the United States. Trutankless, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.
