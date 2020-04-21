SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truvian Sciences ("Truvian"), a healthcare company at the intersection of diagnostics and consumer technology, today announced that healthcare executive Jean-Pierre "JP" Millon has been named to the company's Board of Directors. With this appointment Millon joins board members Dr. Kim Kamdar of Domain Associates, Ashok Krishnamurthi of GreatPoint Ventures, Paul Meister who served in senior executive and board roles for high-growth and publicly traded companies including Chairman of the Board of Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Truvian President and CEO, Jeff Hawkins.
Millon brings a wealth of expertise and leadership in the healthcare and life science industries to Truvian's Board of Directors. He is currently a director at CVS Health, Inc., a role to which he was appointed in 2007, and also served as a director at Prometheus Labs from 2003 to 2011. Prior to that, he was president and chief executive officer of PCS from 1996 to 2000. Millon also held several global leadership positions over the span of two decades with Eli Lilly and Company. He is the co-founder of BLS LLC, a consulting and investing entity based in Indianapolis.
"JP is one of the most trusted and respected voices in the healthcare industry," said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, Truvian. "His diverse and impressive background, experience and insights will be invaluable to the team at Truvian as we march towards regulatory submission and, ultimately, commercialization of our benchtop blood testing platform."
Millon serves on a number of healthcare company boards, including InanoBio Inc., Curemetrix, Equality Health and Valenz, and he is also on the advisory boards of several companies, including Sky Republic, Kazuhm and Curematch. The latter two are incubated by Analytics Ventures, where he is also an advisor.
"It is an honor to be appointed to Truvian's Board of Directors," said Millon. "I have been impressed by the quality of and potential for the company's diagnostics benchtop blood testing platform and believe it will be a game-changer for physicians, healthcare professionals and consumers in the quest for reliable and fast testing. I look forward to assisting the management team in delivering a disruptive platform that will improve healthcare for all."
Millon earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Ecole Centrale de Lyon, France, and a degree in economics from the University of Lyon, France. He was awarded a Master's of Business Administration in finance from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is a trustee of Scottsdale Arts and a board member of ASU Biodesign Institute.
Truvian is a healthcare company at the intersection of diagnostics and consumer technology. Its automated benchtop blood testing system is being developed to produce lab-accurate results for a full-suite of health tests using a small sample of blood. Powered by patented technologies and intelligent integration, Truvian's system delivers a convenient and affordable alternative to off-site labs, providing immediate insights to inform healthcare decisions. Truvian was founded by individuals with deep domain experience in healthcare, diagnostics and consumer technology. Today, the team has expanded to include top scientists, engineers, and healthcare business leaders — each bringing specialized expertise to drive Truvian's mission of making routine health testing convenient, affordable and actionable. For more information, visit www.truviansciences.com.