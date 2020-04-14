DENVER, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovator of the first-of-its-kind food category known as "Indulgent Nutrition™," TRUWOMEN®, is now available in Target stores nationwide and online at target.com.
TRUBARs will be available in 453 U.S. Target stores in three flavors: Oh Oh Cookie Dough, Saltylicious Almond Love, and Smother Fudger Peanut Butter. All bars will be available in four-packs retailing for $8.99.
Obsessed with blurring the lines between healthy and delicious, TRUWOMEN, based in Denver, Colorado, has been making their Plant Fueled™, dessert-inspired protein bars since 2018. TRUBAR is made with only simple, plant-based ingredients such as cassava, cacao, and brown rice protein. Each delicious bar contains 12g of protein and is certified vegan, gluten-free and kosher, as well as dairy and soy-free, non-GMO verified, and free of sugar alcohols.
"A trip to Target is on everyone's weekly to-do list from families to students to athletes to teachers, It's like a rule of thumb! Being able to bring TRUBARs to our core demographic in an iconic retailer like Target is a huge opportunity for our small, growing business," says Stephanie Pyatt, Founder of TRUWOMEN. "TRUBARs are the ultimate on-the-go snack with 12g of protein, mouth-watering, dessert-inspired flavors and clean, plant-based ingredients."
TRUWOMEN's TRUBARs will be available in-stores and online at www.Target.com.
As a female-founded brand, TRUWOMEN supports other female-founded, female-owned, and female-managed businesses who also elevate women in their respective organizations.
For more information on TRUBAR, please visit www.truwomen.com.
ABOUT TRUWOMEN
TRUWOMEN® is a healthy snacking company inspired by women, offering products that everyone can enjoy. We provide the fuel and nutrients your body craves while never compromising taste. All products are certified gluten-free and vegan, soy-free, non-GMO verified, and contain no bloat-causing sugar alcohols. TRUWOMEN created the first-of-its-kind food category, known as "Indulgent Nutrition™". With flavors inspired by popular desserts, the collection of nine protein bars and two protein powders are made with Plant Fueled™ and protein-packed clean ingredients. Beyond creating delicious products, TRUWOMEN is practicing better business by prioritizing female-led and owned business partnerships. We aim to help drive a new frontier of leadership for women by elevating and providing new opportunities for them. Our goal is to empower this generation while inspiring the next.