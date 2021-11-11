KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TRV Stewardship Council Board of Directors met on October 20, 2021 in Sweetwater, TN to elect 2022 officers. The following directors will serve the 501c3 organization through FY2022:
- Board Chairman, Tami Reist is the President of North Alabama Mountain Lakes. She is an assistant professor at Southeast Tourism Society Marketing College and graduated in 2021 from the Appalachian Regional Commission Leadership Institute Fellows program. Tami has served on the TRV Stewardship Council since 2016.
- Board Vice Chairman, Jennifer Wheatley is the Director of Regional Tourism and Sustainability for the LBL Lakes Region Coalition. Prior to her current position, she served Land Between the Lakes with public outreach.
- Secretary, Karin Landers is the Director of Tourism for Humphreys County, TN. She also serves on the Tennessee River Trails Coalition and is a member of the LBL Lakes Region coalition. Both organizations represent regional partnerships with interests in community and economic development.
- Treasurer, Angie Pierce, Vice President of North Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. Angie has a background in web site development and management, brochure and marketing plan development, and also serves as the portal editor for the TRV Stewardship Council.
The mission of the TRV Stewardship Council is to further the goals of geotourism which is tourism that sustains and enhances the geographical character of local and regional communities, and related public lands in the Tennessee River Valley Watershed. The primary activities of the Council will be to: Educate and advise public, private, and governmental organizations on the principles of geotourism; Facilitate the networking and collaboration of individual and regional geotourism projects and councils; Serve as an information and training resource for geotourism projects, businesses, site managers, and other councils.
The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website, one of the twelve geotourism mapguides in North America. The Board is comprised of volunteers from a seven state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). For information on TVA's campgrounds and TVA's public trails, visit their website at http://www.tva.gov and click under the Recreation section.
