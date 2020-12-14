f31d0299bdd405304c5751796b15.jpg

The Storage Acquisition Group

 By The Storage Acquisition Group

GREENSBORO, N.C., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Storage Acquisition Group (TSAG) is pleased to announce the closing of Ray's Self Storage in Burlington, North Carolina. The main facility is located at 1907 Maple Avenue with a satellite location at 860 Plantation Drive. Ray's offers 63,405 net rentable square feet at the Maple Ave. location and 8,800 net rentable square feet on Plantation Drive for a total NRSF of 72,205 across 629 units. The facility offers both climate and non-climate-controlled space and is conveniently located in the Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point MSA.

David Spencer, Vice President and Senior Advisor with The Storage Acquisition Group and agent at Keller Williams Commercial in Atlanta, GA, and TSAG CEO & President Cowles M. "Monty" Spencer, Jr. negotiated the transaction.

The Storage Acquisition Group specializes in purchasing storage facilities and portfolios nationwide. Uniquely they allow owners to sell direct without having to list their facility. With their four-tiered approach, Market Analysis, Acquisitions, Underwriting, & Closing Support, The Storage Acquisition Group is able to help owners navigate a simple sales process while netting the highest possible profit.

The Storage Acquisition Group

110 Mid-Atlantic Place

Yorktown, VA 23693

757-867-8777

www.thestorageacquisitiongroup.com

info@thestorageacquisitiongroup.com

Related Images

rays-self-storage.jpg
Ray's Self Storage

Related Links

2020 Closings: Ray's Self Storage

Meet our Team

 

