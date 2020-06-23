ATHENS, Greece, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TEN Ltd. ("TEN" or the "Company") (NYSE:TNP) a leading diversified crude, product and LNG tanker operator, is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation at the June 2020 Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 8:00am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of TEN's website at www.tenn.gr, or can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2423/35352 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual. A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings. To arrange a meeting, please contact Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners at shamsian@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual.

About TEN

TEN, founded in 1993 and celebrating this year 27 years as a public company, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified energy fleet currently consists of 68 double-hull vessels, including two suezmax tankers and one LNG carrier under construction, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totaling 7.6 million dwt.

Contact:

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.
+30210 94 07 710

George Saroglou
COO
gsaroglou@tenn.gr 

Harry Kosmatos
Business Development
hkosmatos@tenn.gr

Apostolos Tsitsirakis
Corporate Strategy
ait@tenn.gr

