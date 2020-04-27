BOULDER, Colo. and LONDON, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TSG, an Advent portfolio company and leading global provider of business management software, integrated payments, and value-added services to the Health and Fitness, Childcare and Early Education, and Boutique markets, today announced that it has acquired TrueCoach, a U.S.-based software company powering the businesses of over 15,000 trainers worldwide.
This acquisition in the boutique fitness space joins other recent acquisitions and underpins the TSG commitment to the sector as it builds a world-class software platform. TrueCoach becomes part of TSG, following on from the acquisition of boutique fitness software providers Mariana Tek, Triib, Zingfit, and BrandBot.
TrueCoach was started in 2015 by co-founders Casey Jenks and Robert Jack to help personal trainers make more money and develop better relationships with their clients through remote coaching. Jenks realized fitness professionals didn't have the tools they deserved and were spending too much time bogged down in email, spreadsheets, and pen & paper instead of doing what they do best: helping their clients. Since its founding, TrueCoach has grown to over 15,000 active coaches delivering 4 million workouts monthly.
Co-Founder and CEO, Casey Jenks, will continue to run TrueCoach, while Co-Founder and CMO Robert Jack will take on a broader demand generation role across the portfolio.
"Digital fitness services have enjoyed significant growth in recent years, and we are actively offering TrueCoach to our gym owners in the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand." The power and flexibility of the TrueCoach platform is precisely attuned to our vision of Empowering Passionate People," remarked Floris de Kort, Group CEO, TSG. "We believe our clients deserve to do more of what they love while we take the stresses and strains of the processes and problems."
"While other solutions try to be all things to everyone, TrueCoach has been laser-focused on giving trainers and gym owners the workout planning, delivery, tracking, and communication tools they need to be more efficient while providing a great experience to their clients," said Casey Jenks, CEO, TrueCoach.
"During these challenging times, our clients are looking for new ways more than ever to engage with their members and gym members are looking for new ways to maintain their exercise regimes. The TrueCoach solution is the perfect answer," added de Kort. "We couldn't be more enthusiastic to have them as a part of the TSG family."
"We're excited to partner with TSG to bring their deep payments expertise as we work to roll out our payments solution and having the backing of Advent is a huge win for our customers so we can continue to invest in our platform and growth. Joining forces with the other companies in the portfolio enables us to focus on what we do best while growing to our full potential as part of a world-class software platform," added Jenks.
