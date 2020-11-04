Revenue was $493.0 Million, Representing 24.6 Percent Growth Operating Income was $53.4 Million or 10.8 Percent of Revenue ($55.6 Million or 11.3 Percent Non-GAAP) Net Income was $21.4 Million ($42.4 Million Non-GAAP) Adjusted EBITDA was $77.2 Million or 15.7 Percent of Revenue Fully Diluted EPS was $0.45 ($0.90 Non-GAAP) Signs Bookings of $170 Million Raises Outlook for Full Year 2020