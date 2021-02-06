EASTON, Md., Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTR Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce its newest brokerage office in Easton, Maryland.
Named one of the best small towns in America by Forbes Magazine, Easton, Maryland is known as the arts-and-cultural capital of Maryland's iconic Eastern Shore and a key destination market for residents of the Washington Metropolitan Area seeking an easily accessible escape from the hustle and bustle of city living.
From charming cottages to multi-acre, historic, waterfront estates, there is sanctuary for everyone on Maryland's Eastern Shore, which has emerged as a year-round refuge for residents of the Washington Metropolitan Area looking to relocate, retire, or invest in a second home.
"I'm confident the global reach and luxury experience provided by our brand and our agents will serve to satisfy the increasing demands of the clients in this market," says Rick Hoffman, Managing Broker of TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Annapolis, Maryland and Easton, Maryland brokerage offices.
"We look forward to providing the Eastern Shore with the international exposure it deserves to guarantee our clients the greatest interest in their homes for sale."
With more than 600 miles of scenic shoreline and a collection of small, enchanting towns, Maryland's Eastern Shore — dubbed the "Hamptons of the Chesapeake Bay" — has become one of the most desirable real estate markets in the United States as a result of its ideal location relative to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City and its incomparable waterfront and boating lifestyle.
"The Eastern Shore is the hidden gem of the Chesapeake Region," says Trey Rider, Vice President at TTR Sotheby's International Realty.
"With close proximity to four major metropolitan areas, folks are flocking to the area to enjoy the laid back coastal lifestyle while still having access to all the amenities they have grown accustomed to in the city. It's truly the best of both worlds."
Following its most successful year to date, with over $4 Billion in closed real estate sales for 2020, TTR Sotheby's International Realty has its sights set on Maryland's Eastern Shore as a key area of growth for the firm.
Furthermore, according to sales data provided by RBI Smart Charts, market activity on the Eastern Shore has increased by nearly 50% year over year, with median home prices improving by over 14% during the same period.
"The Eastern Shore continues to be an iconic destination for Washingtonians and people from all along the East Coast," says Mark C. Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.
"Our newest office in Easton allows us to provide the service that Sotheby's International Realty clients have come to expect worldwide, and we are thrilled to become an official part of this exceptional community."
About TTR Sotheby's International Realty
TTR Sotheby's International Realty is regarded as one of the highest-performing real estate firms in the United States. With nine offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture more than $4 Billion in closed sales in 2020 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy. To learn more, visit us at ttrsir.com.
Byron Hughey, TTR Sotheby's International Realty, +1 (703) 447-1992, bhughey@ttrsir.com
