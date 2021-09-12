WASHINGTON, Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTR Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to welcome Kimberly Casey to its Washington, D.C. brokerage office.
Recognized as one of the top real estate agents in the United States by The Wall Street Journal, Casey joins TTR Sotheby's International Realty as Senior Vice President.
"I'm thrilled to be joining TTR Sotheby's International Realty," says Casey, who joins TTR Sotheby's International Realty after over a decade at Washington Fine Properties.
"The world has changed over the past 18 months, and national and global reach is more important than ever."
A graduate of Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina and The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., Casey serves as the principal of The Kimberly Casey Team, one of the Washington region's most productive real estate teams.
Working with home buyers and home sellers of all price points, The Kimberly Casey Team also supports the unique needs of greater Washington's real estate developers and real estate investors.
"We are excited to have Kimberly back at TTR Sotheby's International Realty with her talented team," says David DeSantis, Partner and Managing Broker at TTR Sotheby's International Realty's Downtown Washington, D.C. brokerage office.
"Kimberly and her team represent the highest level of service and commitment to community and we know they will be excellent stewards of the TTR Sotheby's International Realty brand."
A native of the Washington Metropolitan Area, Casey grew up in Potomac, Maryland, and prides herself on her contributions to the local community, including leadership roles at various philanthropic institutions.
"When you look across the real estate landscape in Washington, there are few agents as accomplished and as respected as Kimberly Casey," says Mark C. Lowham, CEO and Managing Partner of TTR Sotheby's International Realty.
"As we continue to expand our footprint in the Washington region and beyond, we look forward to supporting Kimberly's continued growth and success."
Following its most successful year to date, with over $4 Billion in closed real estate sales in 2020, TTR Sotheby's International Realty's commitment to the Washington, D.C. marketplace remains as strong as ever.
"I am truly grateful for the 11 years I spent at Washington Fine Properties," says Casey "and particularly to the incredible management team and my talented colleagues."
"Building on this wonderful foundation, I am confident we are poised to best serve our clients with the marketing tools, leadership, and global reach that are unique to TTR Sotheby's International Realty."
With nine offices and over 500 real estate associates, our commitment to professional service, flawless integrity, and community leadership allowed us to capture more than $4 Billion in closed sales in 2020 while also serving as one of the Washington Metropolitan Area's foremost leaders in corporate philanthropy.
