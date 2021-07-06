PHOENIX, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, a commercial and residential plumbing and HVAC service provider has recently acquired Gilbert, Arizona-based Air McConnell, LLC, a family-owned HVAC service provider.
Earlier this year, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric announced the company is pursuing acquisitions of local home service companies with annual revenues between $1M and $20M. Tucker Hill's decision to acquire Air McConnell, LLC is in line with the company's current expansion goals.
Speaking of the acquisition, Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric CEO Jeremy Prevost said, "When searching for the right company to acquire, we knew that there were certain business principles that both companies had to agree on, such as honesty, professionalism, and trust." Prevost adds, "Throughout the entire process, we've both come to see these qualities in our businesses and believe the road ahead should be traveled together."
Founded in 2008 by Derek and Colleen McConnell, Air McConnell, LLC operated as a family-owned business until its acquisition by Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric in April of 2021. Air McConnell, LLC provided HVAC services to residential and commercial clients in Gilbert, AZ and surrounding areas.
Derek McConnell said, "Colleen and I are happy to join the Tucker Hill family and we look forward to seeing the business grow and serve our loyal customers for years to come."
To learn more about Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric, visit https://tuckerhillaz.com/.
About Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric: Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is the industry leader in the Phoenix market for light commercial and residential HVAC, plumbing and electrical services. The company's licensed, bonded and insured technicians are available 24/7 and are highly trained, experienced and have passed a background check. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric specializes in residential and commercial maintenance, repairs and installation of all air conditioning, heating, plumbing and electrical systems. The company is committed to industry leading customer service and provides daily training for both technicians and office staff. Tucker Hill Air, Plumbing & Electric is dedicated to serving seniors with honesty and professionalism.
