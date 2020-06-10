LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Store closing sales have begun at a select group of approximately 130 of Tuesday Morning's 687 retail locations across the United States. Tuesday Morning's limited store closing sales event is being conducted by Great American Group, LLC, a B. Riley Financial, Inc. company (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), and has been approved by order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
Tuesday Morning has indicated that it intends to identify an additional 100 stores for closure in the near future, and Great American Group will conduct store closing sales in those locations as well.
Customers can expect initial discounts of up to 30% off original prices on all in-store merchandise in the closing store locations. Tuesday Morning is an off-price retailer specializing in high-quality and name-brand products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor. The retailer offers prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and online retailers.
"Customers should shop early for the best in-store selection as the length of the sale will vary by location," said Scott Carpenter, President of Retail Solutions at B. Riley's Great American Group. "We are committed to providing customers with the best shopping experience possible. COVID-19 safety measures will be observed in stores in accordance with state and local mandates."
Tuesday Morning has reopened over 80% of its locations and continues to reopen certain locations as state and local mandates allow. The retailer will continue to operate its go-forward store locations throughout the restructuring process.
Sales at the closing store locations are expected to continue for approximately 10 weeks or until all merchandise at each location is sold. The length of the sale will vary by location. Store furniture, fixtures and equipment will also be available for purchase in certain locations.
For more information, and to find a store location near you, visit www.tuesdaymorning.com.
About Great American Group
Great American Group is a leading provider of retail liquidation, asset disposition and auction solutions. The firm efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional service firms in maximizing the value of their assets. Great American Group is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial. To learn more about Great American Group, visit www.greatamerican.com.
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)
B. Riley Financial provides collaborative financial services tailored to fit the capital raising and business advisory needs of public and private companies and high-net-worth individuals. The Company operates through several wholly owned subsidiaries which offer complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, corporate advisory, restructuring, due diligence, forensic accounting and litigation support, appraisal and valuation, and auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. The Company also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For more information about B. Riley and its affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com.
