DES PLAINES, Ill., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tully Lehman joins the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) as manager of public affairs. Lehman will join NICB's award winning public affairs team bringing awareness of insurance fraud and vehicle theft to the public.
Lehman comes to NICB with strong experience in the insurance industry. For more than a decade he served as a communications specialist with the Insurance Information Network of California (IINC). During his tenure with IINC, he represented the insurance industry as a media spokesperson on many issues as well as major wildfires, earthquakes, storms, and floods.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tully to the team. Tully's knowledge of the insurance industry, along with his excellent reputation with industry partners and media are qualities that will benefit our member companies," said Brooke Kelley, vice president of communications.
He was a member of the IINC team that earned a PRSA "Silver Anvil" for communications and outreach following the 2003 Southern California wildfires.
Additionally, he has worked in public relations firms handling a wide range of clients including insurance, technology, education, sports marketing, and hospitality.
Lehman earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Southern California, where he also received its Certificate in Political Management. He graduated from California State University, Fresno with a Bachelor of Arts in History.
