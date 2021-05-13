BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TuneCore, the world's leading independent digital music distributor has named Dan Rutman to the role of Director, US & Canada. Acquired by Paris-based Believe in 2015, TuneCore has paid out over $2 billion to artists.
In his new role, Rutman will lead business development opportunities for both acquisition-based strategic partnerships and brand partnerships across all key industries for TuneCore. He will also be responsible for Canadian artist relations and partnerships as the Head of TuneCore Canada.
Rutman's first strategic partnership is with rising music tech start up, Groover, an innovative marketplace that enables independent artists to promote themselves to tastemakers and music industry professionals. On Groover, TuneCore has established itself as the leading source of distribution information on the platform, providing independent artists with advice and best practices across a wide range of topics including marketing, promotion and release planning.
Andreea Gleeson, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Head of TuneCore, commented, "Dan's unique experience positions him as an individual that can tackle both business relations and creative brainstorming adeptly at a very high level. His understanding of artists is palpable and is already netting the company multiple new partnerships."
Rutman states that, "As the rise of the independent artist becomes the prominent narrative within the music industry, I feel very fortunate to be entrusted to this position at TuneCore; a company that exists at the nexus of music and tech. I'm thrilled to build TuneCore's brand and core offering through creative and commercial strategic partnerships."
Most recently, Rutman founded Solitaire Recordings an independent record label that accumulated over 100 million streams over its lifetime. Solitaire was established to empower international independent artists to penetrate and grow in the North American markets. Additionally, Rutman worked at Remote Control Records (the ANZ satellite office for Beggars Group/XL Recordings/4AD/Rough Trade/Young Turks/etc) and Sneak Attack Media (acquired by The Syndicate).
About TuneCore
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn, Deezer, TikTok and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and global operations in the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, India, Brazil as well as the LATAM, Africa and SEA markets. http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe
Believe is a world leading digital music company, helping artists and labels to build their audiences and careers, at all stages of their development, in all local markets around the world with respect, expertise, fairness and transparency. Pioneer in the digital world, Believe has developed an in-house technology & data organization, providing global distribution and digital marketing solutions. With more than 1,500 professionals in 50+ countries, Believe owns several brands, labels and companies including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints.http://www.believe.com
Media Contact
Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, +1 (917) 929-4888, maria@tunecore.com
SOURCE TuneCore