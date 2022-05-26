Allen will oversee the management of TuneCore's cutting-edge infrastructure, security, and development.
BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading independent digital music distributor, TuneCore, owned by global digital music company, Paris-based Believe, has promoted Jason Allen to the role of Senior Director of Infrastructure Operations. Allen's new position was announced today by TuneCore CEO, Andreea Gleeson.
In his new role, Allen will continue to manage the DevOps and Database teams, which lead the implementation and delivery of the cutting-edge infrastructure, security, data, and back-end automation processes behind TuneCore's industry leading product. Additionally, Allen manages TuneCore's internal IT functions, working closely with TuneCore's parent company, Believe, to coordinate activities for all global employees.
Gleeson commented, "Jason is a key member of TuneCore's leadership team who brings passion and dedication to everything he does. Not only does he excel at DevOps, he keeps us in sync with the latest infrastructure innovations. As a music tech company, I can't over emphasize the importance of this. Jason is also a longstanding member of our TuneCore/Believe Ambassadors group through which he has taken a leadership role with furthering internal Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) initiatives,"
Allen joined TuneCore more than three years ago. Since then, he has been integral in building the company's infrastructure team, revamped TuneCore's cloud-based infrastructure and database offerings, implemented new security frameworks, managed disaster recovery, and business continuity plans. Allen also created new monitoring and dashboard solutions that keep TuneCore's staff aware of the platform's performance.
Allen said, "Working at TuneCore has proved to be rewarding on so many levels. I get to work alongside incredibly smart, talented, and funny people every day. I have the best team in the world! Besides adding value to the company with the DevOps, infrastructure, database, and IT work that I do, I'm proud to work for a company that puts emphasis on expanding DEI initiatives. I feel empowered to be able to utilize my voice, and that both my voice and my work continue to have a strong influence on the direction of TuneCore as a company,"
Allen studied Computer Information Science at Niagara University. Before joining the team at TuneCore, he was the Technical Operations and Platform Manager at PBS. Allen grew up singing in choir and chorus and had been an active DJ in the Washington, D.C. music scene for the past 10 years, before moving to Brooklyn. Allen spins all genres, but mainly House, Drum & Bass, Trap Music, Hip-Hop, and R&B.
Allen said, "As a DJ, working at TuneCore is the perfect balance of technology and music for me. When working on the platform I'm able to look at things from both a technical perspective, but also from that of an artist. It helps me to ask the right questions, and I use that to inform my decisions all the time"
Over the last year, TuneCore has prioritized the launch of several first-of-their-kind products including: "TuneCore Rewards," "TuneCore Certified," and "Social Platforms." TuneCore has also been an early distribution partner for Digital Service Partners (DSPs) in their new programs such as "YouTube Shorts," Facebook's "Independent Artist Program," "Spotify Discovery Mode," Tidal's "Direct Artist Payments," and others.
About TuneCore:
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 5 continents.http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe:
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,430 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve. Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV. ISIN: FR0014003FE9). http://www.believe.com
