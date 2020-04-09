NANJING, China, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) ("Tuniu" or the "Company"), a leading online leisure travel company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
Mr. Donald Dunde Yu, Tuniu's founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "The outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 has brought an unprecedented challenge to the travel industry and the business operation of Tuniu. Although we expect short-term turbulence within the industry, we remain confident that the economy and travel industry of China will be able to gradually recover as the COVID-19 has been largely contained within China. Since the initial outbreak in January 2020, we have been helping customers refund or alter trips that were impacted by the COVID-19. On the business operation side, we are focusing on developing high-quality products and services for our customers in anticipation of an increase in demand for domestic travel. We believe Tuniu will be well-positioned to better capture market opportunities when the travel industry begins to recover."
Ms. Maria Yi Xin, Tuniu's Chief Financial Officer, said, "Since the fourth quarter of 2019, we have been making various adjustments to our business operation and corporate structure. After the outbreak of the COVID-19, we have implemented a number of cost-saving adjustments that will manifest starting from the second half of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020, the Chinese government has announced bans prohibiting the sale of packaged tour products. As China's leading online leisure travel company, we have a high social responsibility and will continue prioritizing the safety of our customers."
Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
Net revenues were RMB451.3 million (US$64.8 million[1]) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.2% from the corresponding period in 2018.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB344.3 million (US$49.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in demand for travel to certain destinations.
- Other revenues were RMB107.0 million (US$15.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.9% from the corresponding period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services.
Cost of revenues was RMB234.6 million (US$33.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.7% from the corresponding period in 2018. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 52.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 42.7% in the corresponding period in 2018.
Gross profit was RMB216.7 million (US$31.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 19.8% from the corresponding period in 2018.
Operating expenses were RMB650.9 million (US$93.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 74.3% from the corresponding period in 2018. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB74.8 million (US$10.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP[2] operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB576.1 million (US$82.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 76.5%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB79.0 million (US$11.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB1.6 million (US$0.2 million), were RMB77.4 million (US$11.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.9% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in research and product development personnel related expenses.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB239.9 million (US$34.5 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in impairment of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB66.9 million (US$9.6 million), were RMB173.0 million (US$24.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.9% from the corresponding period in 2018.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB341.5 million (US$49.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 183.4%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB6.2 million (US$0.9 million), were RMB335.3 million (US$48.2 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 202.5% from the corresponding period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in some one-time impairment charges and general and administrative personnel related expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB434.2 million (US$62.4 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a loss from operations of RMB103.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB359.2 million (US$51.6 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net loss was RMB401.4 million (US$57.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of RMB72.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB326.4 million (US$46.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB367.1 million (US$52.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB64.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB292.1 million (US$42.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2019.
As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB1.9 billion (US$276.9 million).
[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.9618 on December 31, 2019 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/default.htm.
[2] The section below entitled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" provides information about the use of Non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, and the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release reconciles Non-GAAP financial information with the Company's financial results under GAAP.
Fiscal Year 2019 Results
Net revenues were RMB2.3 billion (US$327.6 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8% from 2018.
- Revenues from packaged tours were RMB1.9 billion (US$271.0 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1% from 2018. The increase was primarily due to the growth of organized tours.
- Other revenues were RMB394.2 million (US$56.6 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.7% from 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the decline in revenues generated from financial services and service fees received from insurance companies.
Cost of revenues was RMB1.2 billion (US$172.4 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.7% from 2018. As a percentage of net revenues, cost of revenues was 52.6% in 2019 compared to 47.5% in 2018.
Gross profit was RMB1.1 billion (US$155.3 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.0% from 2018.
Operating expenses were RMB2.0 billion (US$280.4 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 28.1% from 2018. Share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, which were allocated to operating expenses, were RMB232.8 million (US$33.4 million) in 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, were RMB1.7 billion (US$246.9 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 30.7%.
- Research and product development expenses were RMB303.6 million (US$43.6 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.7%. Non-GAAP research and product development expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB14.4 million (US$2.1 million), were RMB289.2 million (US$41.5 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.0% from 2018. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in efficiency resulting from the increased level of automation applied in research and product development activities, and optimization of research and product development personnel.
- Sales and marketing expenses were RMB923.3 million (US$132.6 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.7%. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel and offline retail stores related expenses, as well as the impairment of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets of RMB173.2 million (US$24.9 million), were RMB750.1 million (US$107.7 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2% from 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing personnel and offline retail stores related expenses.
- General and administrative expenses were RMB749.4 million (US$107.6 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 53.8%. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets of RMB45.2 million (US$6.5 million), were RMB704.2 million (US$101.2 million) in 2019, representing a year-over-year increase of 64.8% from 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in some one-time impairment charges and general and administrative personnel related expenses.
Loss from operations was RMB870.8 million (US$125.1 million) in 2019, compared to a loss from operations of RMB349.0 million in 2018. Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB634.1 million (US$91.1 million) in 2019.
Net loss was RMB729.4 million (US$104.8 million) in 2019, compared to a net loss of RMB199.4 million in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB492.6 million (US$70.8 million) in 2019.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB699.2 million (US$100.4 million) in 2019, compared to a net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB187.9 million in 2018. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets, was RMB462.4 million (US$66.4 million) in 2019.
Business Outlook
Tuniu's business has been significantly impacted by the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 since January 2020. The current circumstances are dynamic and the impact of COVID-19 on our business operations cannot be reasonably estimated at this time, and we anticipate this will have material adverse impact on our business, financial position, results of operations and cash flows in 2020. As a result, for the first quarter of 2020, the Company expects to generate RMB114.2 million to RMB159.9 million of net revenues, which represents 65% to 75% decrease year-over-year. This forecast reflects Tuniu's current and preliminary view on the industry and its operations, which is subject to change.
Conference Call Information
Tuniu's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time, on April 9, 2020, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time, on April 9, 2020) to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results.
To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers:
US:
+1-888-346-8982
Hong Kong:
+852-301-84992
Mainland China:
4001-201203
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Conference ID: Tuniu 4Q 2019 Earnings Call
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference through April 16, 2020. The dial-in details are as follows:
US:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Replay Access Code:
10140657
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.tuniu.com.
About Tuniu
Tuniu (Nasdaq:TOUR) is a leading online leisure travel company in China that offers a large selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers through its website tuniu.com and mobile platform. Tuniu covers over 420 departing cities throughout China and all popular destinations worldwide. Tuniu provides one-stop leisure travel solutions and a compelling customer experience through its online platform and offline service network, including a dedicated team of professional customer service representatives, 24/7 call centers, extensive networks of offline retail stores and self-operated local tour operators. For more information, please visit http://ir.tuniu.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Tuniu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Tuniu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but are not limited to the following: Tuniu's goals and strategies; the growth of the online leisure travel market in China; the demand for Tuniu's products and services; its relationships with customers and travel suppliers; the Company's ability to offer competitive travel products and services; Tuniu's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; competition in the online travel industry in China; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's structure, business and industry; the impact of the COVID-19 on Tuniu's business operations, the travel industry and the economy of China and elsewhere generally; and the general economic and business condition in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Tuniu does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the Company's unaudited consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has provided non-GAAP information related to cost of revenues, research and product development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, other operating income, total operating expenses, loss from operations, net loss, net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders-basic and diluted and net loss per ADS-basic and diluted, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets. We believe that the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are useful for understanding and assessing underlying business performance and operating trends, and management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our financial performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this press release.
A limitation of using non-GAAP financial measures excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets is that share-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquired intangible assets and impairment of acquired intangible assets have been – and will continue to be – significant recurring expenses in the Company's business. You should not view non-GAAP results on a stand-alone basis or as a substitute for results under GAAP, or as being comparable to results reported or forecasted by other companies.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
China
Mary Chen
Investor Relations Director
Tuniu Corporation
Phone: +86-25-6960-9988
E-mail: ir@tuniu.com
(Financial Tables Follow)
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
560,356
295,463
42,441
Restricted cash
270,670
327,052
46,978
Short-term investments
859,211
1,305,386
187,507
Accounts receivable, net
347,547
529,983
76,127
Amounts due from related parties
696,520
65,108
9,352
Prepayments and other current assets
1,673,584
1,300,284
186,774
Total current assets
4,407,888
3,823,276
549,179
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
1,302,506
1,305,612
187,539
Property and equipment, net
187,360
223,340
32,081
Intangible assets, net
317,885
166,267
23,883
Land use right, net
100,836
98,774
14,188
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net*
-
105,839
15,203
Goodwill
159,409
232,007
33,325
Other non-current assets
81,039
83,923
12,055
Long-term amounts due from related parties
-
557,582
80,092
Total non-current assets
2,149,035
2,773,344
398,366
Total assets
6,556,923
6,596,620
947,545
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
49,312
203,845
29,281
Accounts and notes payable
1,305,610
1,311,963
188,452
Amounts due to related parties
77,159
29,755
4,274
Salary and welfare payable
104,480
112,511
16,162
Taxes payable
23,316
12,207
1,753
Advances from customers
1,058,946
1,113,879
159,999
Operating lease liabilities, current*
-
57,490
8,258
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
483,832
907,119
130,299
Total current liabilities
3,102,655
3,748,769
538,478
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current*
-
54,718
7,860
Deferred tax liabilities
19,855
23,658
3,398
Long-term borrowings
4,492
9,689
1,392
Other non-current liabilities
16,069
10,947
1,572
Total non-current liabilities
40,416
99,012
14,222
Total liabilities
3,143,071
3,847,781
552,700
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
69,319
37,200
5,343
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares
249
249
36
Less: Treasury stock
(304,535)
(310,942)
(44,664)
Additional paid-in capital
9,061,979
9,113,512
1,309,074
Accumulated other comprehensive income
284,079
293,784
42,199
Accumulated deficit
(5,691,409)
(6,385,974)
(917,288)
Total Tuniu's shareholders' equity
3,350,363
2,710,629
389,357
Noncontrolling interests
(5,830)
1,010
145
Total Shareholders' equity
3,344,533
2,711,639
389,502
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
6,556,923
6,596,620
947,545
*On 1 January 2019, the Company adopted ASC 842, Leases and used the optional transition method to initially apply this new lease standard at
the adoption date. Right-of-use assets and lease liabilities were recognized on the Company's consolidated financial statements.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2019
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
357,619
747,122
344,325
49,459
Others
113,616
105,395
106,958
15,364
Net revenues
471,235
852,517
451,283
64,823
Cost of revenues
(201,018)
(472,040)
(234,623)
(33,701)
Gross profit
270,217
380,477
216,660
31,122
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(75,854)
(64,310)
(79,038)
(11,353)
Sales and marketing
(209,094)
(239,973)
(239,898)
(34,459)
General and administrative
(120,510)
(138,456)
(341,487)
(49,052)
Other operating income
32,130
5,406
9,545
1,371
Total operating expenses
(373,328)
(437,333)
(650,878)
(93,493)
Loss from operations
(103,111)
(56,856)
(434,218)
(62,371)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
30,696
42,780
38,766
5,568
Interest expense
(6,158)
(8,900)
(11,372)
(1,633)
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net
(2,043)
(5,190)
3,272
470
Other income, net
5,653
14,847
2,808
403
Loss before income tax expense
(74,963)
(13,319)
(400,744)
(57,563)
Income tax benefit/(expense)
2,025
698
(2,910)
(418)
Equity in income of affiliates
-
-
2,223
320
Net loss
(72,938)
(12,621)
(401,431)
(57,661)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(9,511)
(565)
(35,957)
(5,165)
Net (loss)/income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
(1,848)
(102)
123
18
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(61,579)
(11,954)
(365,597)
(52,514)
Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling interests
(3,082)
(1,518)
(1,540)
(221)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(64,661)
(13,472)
(367,137)
(52,735)
Net loss
(72,938)
(12,621)
(401,431)
(57,661)
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
1
12,276
(4,939)
(709)
Comprehensive loss
(72,937)
(345)
(406,370)
(58,370)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.17)
(0.04)
(0.99)
(0.14)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(0.51)
(0.12)
(2.97)
(0.42)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
370,486,502
369,559,765
369,797,249
369,797,249
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
392
52
258
37
Research and product development
2,173
2,065
839
121
Sales and marketing
333
119
267
38
General and administrative
8,901
13,294
5,500
790
Total
11,799
15,530
6,864
986
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Tuniu Corporation
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended
Year Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Packaged tours
1,830,630
1,886,822
271,025
Others
409,519
394,165
56,618
Net revenues
2,240,149
2,280,987
327,643
Cost of revenues
(1,065,022)
(1,200,012)
(172,371)
Gross profit
1,175,127
1,080,975
155,272
Operating expenses
Research and product development
(315,222)
(303,561)
(43,604)
Sales and marketing
(778,126)
(923,273)
(132,620)
General and administrative
(487,372)
(749,404)
(107,645)
Other operating income
56,599
24,419
3,508
Total operating expenses
(1,524,121)
(1,951,819)
(280,361)
Loss from operations
(348,994)
(870,844)
(125,089)
Other income/(expenses)
Interest and investment income
152,929
156,862
22,532
Interest expense
(7,918)
(34,052)
(4,891)
Foreign exchange (losses)/gains, net
(11,729)
(1,131)
(162)
Other income, net
16,494
18,509
2,658
Loss before income tax expense
(199,218)
(730,656)
(104,952)
Income tax expense
(153)
(949)
(136)
Equity in income of affiliates
-
2,223
320
Net loss
(199,371)
(729,382)
(104,768)
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(14,037)
(35,797)
(5,142)
Net income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
178
980
141
Net loss attributable to Tuniu Corporation
(185,512)
(694,565)
(99,767)
Accretion on redeemable noncontrolling interests
(2,422)
(4,634)
(666)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(187,934)
(699,199)
(100,433)
Net loss
(199,371)
(729,382)
(104,768)
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax
11,693
9,705
1,394
Comprehensive loss
(187,678)
(719,677)
(103,374)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.50)
(1.89)
(0.27)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted*
(1.50)
(5.67)
(0.81)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in
377,744,381
369,472,880
369,472,880
Share-based compensation expenses included are as follows:
Cost of revenues
1,483
4,006
575
Research and product development
9,124
12,057
1,732
Sales and marketing
1,305
3,321
477
General and administrative
56,826
42,352
6,083
Total
68,738
61,736
8,867
*Each ADS represents three of the Company's ordinary shares.
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(234,623)
258
-
-
(234,365)
Research and product development
(79,038)
839
793
-
(77,406)
Sales and marketing
(239,898)
267
34,649
32,014
(172,968)
General and administrative
(341,487)
5,500
705
-
(335,282)
Other operating income
9,545
-
-
-
9,545
Total operating expenses
(650,878)
6,606
36,147
32,014
(576,111)
Loss from operations
(434,218)
6,864
36,147
32,014
(359,193)
Net Loss
(401,431)
6,864
36,147
32,014
(326,406)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(367,137)
6,864
36,147
32,014
(292,112)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.99)
(0.79)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(2.97)
(2.37)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
369,797,249
369,797,249
Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(472,040)
52
-
-
(471,988)
Research and product development
(64,310)
2,065
513
-
(61,732)
Sales and marketing
(239,973)
119
34,907
-
(204,947)
General and administrative
(138,456)
13,294
705
-
(124,457)
Other operating income
5,406
-
-
-
5,406
Total operating expenses
(437,333)
15,478
36,125
-
(385,730)
Loss from operations
(56,856)
15,530
36,125
-
(5,201)
Net (loss)/income
(12,621)
15,530
36,125
-
39,034
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary
(13,472)
15,530
36,125
-
38,183
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share
-Basic
(0.04)
0.10
-Diluted
(0.04)
0.10
Net (loss)/income per ADS
-Basic
(0.12)
0.30
-Diluted
(0.12)
0.30
Weighted average number of ordinary shares
-Basic
369,559,765
369,559,765
-Diluted
369,559,765
379,770,193
Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(201,018)
392
-
-
(200,626)
Research and product development
(75,854)
2,173
589
-
(73,092)
Sales and marketing
(209,094)
333
34,163
-
(174,598)
General and administrative
(120,510)
8,901
781
-
(110,828)
Other operating income
32,130
-
-
-
32,130
Total operating expenses
(373,328)
11,407
35,533
-
(326,388)
Loss from operations
(103,111)
11,799
35,533
-
(55,779)
Net loss
(72,938)
11,799
35,533
-
(25,606)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(64,661)
11,799
35,533
-
(17,329)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(0.17)
(0.05)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(0.51)
(0.15)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used
370,486,502
370,486,502
*Basic net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted
Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(All amounts in thousands, except per share information)
Year Ended December 31, 2019
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(1,200,012)
4,006
-
-
(1,196,006)
Research and product development
(303,561)
12,057
2,332
-
(289,172)
Sales and marketing
(923,273)
3,321
137,882
32,014
(750,056)
General and administrative
(749,404)
42,352
2,816
-
(704,236)
Other operating income
24,419
-
-
-
24,419
Total operating expenses
(1,951,819)
57,730
143,030
32,014
(1,719,045)
Loss from operations
(870,844)
61,736
143,030
32,014
(634,064)
Net loss
(729,382)
61,736
143,030
32,014
(492,602)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(699,199)
61,736
143,030
32,014
(462,419)
Net loss per ordinary share attributable to ordinary
(1.89)
(1.25)
Net loss per ADS - basic and diluted
(5.67)
(3.75)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used
369,472,880
369,472,880
Year Ended December 31, 2018
GAAP
Share-based
Amortization of acquired
Impairment of acquired
Non-GAAP
Result
Compensation
intangible assets
intangible assets
Result
Cost of revenues
(1,065,022)
1,483
-
-
(1,063,539)
Research and product development
(315,222)
9,124
1,786
-
(304,312)
Sales and marketing
(778,126)
1,305
136,652
-
(640,169)
General and administrative
(487,372)
56,826
3,124
-
(427,422)
Other operating income
56,599
-
-
-
56,599
Total operating expenses
(1,524,121)
67,255
141,562
-
(1,315,304)
Loss from operations
(348,994)
68,738
141,562
-
(138,694)
Net (loss)/income
(199,371)
68,738
141,562
-
10,929
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary
(187,934)
68,738
141,562
-
22,366
Net (loss)/income per ordinary share attributable to
-Basic
(0.50)
0.06
-Diluted
(0.50)
0.06
Net (loss)/income per ADS
-Basic
(1.50)
0.18
-Diluted
(1.50)
0.18
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used
377,744,381
377,744,381
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used
377,744,381
386,061,224
*Basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number