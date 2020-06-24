Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces the Retirement of $97.4 Million out of $600 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Its Outstanding 4.750% Senior Notes due 2021 at 57.5% of Par Value

Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Expiration and Final Tender Results of First Tender Offer Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Early Tender Results of Second Tender Offer and the Early Settlement of the Notes Tendered by the Second Tender Offer Early Tender Time