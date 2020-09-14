tupperware_brands_logo.jpg
By Tupperware Brands Corporation;Citi's 2020 U.S. Consumer & Retail Virtual Symposium;

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Harris, will be speaking at the Citi's 2020 U.S. Consumer & Retail Virtual Symposium on September 23, 2020 at 9:50 a.m. ET.

This Fireside chat will be webcast and available on www.tupperwarebrands.com.

About Tupperware Brands Corporation
 Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is a leading global consumer products company that designs innovative, functional and environmentally responsible products that people love and trust. Founded in 1946, Tupperware's signature container created the modern food storage category that revolutionized the way the world stores, serves and prepares food. Today, this iconic brand has more than 8,500 functional design and utility patents for solution-oriented kitchen and home products. With a purpose to nurture a better future, Tupperware products are an alternative to single-use items.  The Company primarily distributes its products into nearly 80 countries through independent representatives around the world. For more information, visit Tupperwarebrands.com or follow Tupperware on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

