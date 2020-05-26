ORLANDO, Fla., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) Executive Vice Chairman, Rich Goudis and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Harris, will be speaking at the Jefferies Virtual Health & Wellness Conference on May 28, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of innovative, premium products through social selling. Product brands span several categories including design-centric food preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. For more information, visit www.tupperwarebrands.com