ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) today named Beatriz Díaz de la Fuente as the Company's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). She will join Tupperware on June 1, 2020.
Díaz de la Fuente joins Tupperware Brands following successful careers in human resources at multinational companies including GE and Herbalife Nutrition. Most recently, she was head of human resources at El Palacio de Hierro, a worldwide recognized retail group based in Mexico. In that role, she led the company's organization redesign strategy to deliver year over year savings and recruited the talent base needed to execute the company's strategy. She was also responsible for building a new talent review system, launching a culture transformation initiative and creating new service model and protocols for sales representatives based on sales, business competencies, culture and merchandise. Prior to El Palacio de Hierro, Díaz de la Fuente served as Vice President of Finance and Distribution Operations at Herbalife Nutrition where she led the company's first international shared services strategy and helped lead several global HR and operations initiatives including new payroll systems, talent and incentive programs and succession planning. She was responsible for building an organizational structure to provide more service to the company's independent distributors and leading a strategy that improved the coverage of product to distributors.
"We are focused on building a high performance organization at Tupperware and Beatriz has the right focus, experience and passion to help our leadership team build a culture focused on employee satisfaction and business success," said Miguel Fernandez, President & Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands. "I am confident in her ability to implement the right processes, systems and programs that will help us create an environment that attracts, retains and develops the best team to support a strong future for Tupperware."
At Tupperware Brands, Díaz de la Fuente will oversee the Company's complete human resources strategy, including talent management, HR technology systems, leadership development and compensation and benefits. As part of the Company's recent organizational redesign, all human resources functions globally will report directly to Díaz de la Fuente. She will be responsible for leading the Company's culture efforts and establishing a strong framework that facilitates organizational decision-making and future growth.
About Tupperware Brands Corporation
Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of innovative, premium household, beauty and personal care products across multiple brands utilizing social selling. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands. The Company's stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TUP).