DAVIE, Fla., June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This August Turf Distributors is opening a new distribution center in Davie, Florida. This new facility will significantly speed up deliveries across the East Coast. Artificial grass dealers and distributors operating in the Florida area can now expect to receive shipments within 48 hours of placing their order! The hub will also bring quality jobs to Davie.
About Turf Distributors
From coast to coast, the demand for artificial landscaping has never been greater. Rapid nationwide deliveries and exceptional quality product has made Turf Distributors the largest wholesaler in the country. Their signature line of artificial grass provides options for every budget.
Turf Distributors empowers dealers and distributors through their unique model, which provides extensive inventory and fulfillment services to dealer distributors across the nation! TD's model enables them to stay liquid and expand rapidly. They offer an extensive selection backed by an extraordinarily high inventory, to ensure that artificial grass dealers and distributors always have the turf they need for every sale.
For more information on how Turf Distributors can help you, call (951) 221-9211.
