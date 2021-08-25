SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning startup Turing Video today announced that Ron Rothman has joined the Executive Team as company President. Rothman is known throughout the industry as the former Global President of Honeywell Security & ADI Distribution (from 2010-2015), currently a strategic advisor to business owners and an active participant in industry associations.
When approached to join the Executive Team of Turing as President, he saw it as a unique opportunity to apply his past experience. "The team at Turing are experts in computer vision, arguably one of the most significant technology trends for this generation," said Rothman.
Rothman continued, "The full potential of computer vision to enable cameras to become truly smarter, reinventing safety, security & business efficiencies can now be fully realized. It is exciting to join this young but experienced team on their journey to deliver on Turing's mission to reimagine the safety and security industry with AI."
The winner of both the Business Intelligence Group A.I. Excellence Award and CRN's Emerging Vendor Award this year, Turing is firmly focused on positively transforming the safety and security of U.S. business using computer vision technology and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS). The Executive Team believes Mr. Rothman's experience in shepherding new technologies and products to market provides a competitive edge for their mission and vision.
"Ron's got an exceptional track-record of generating growth and new product development in the security industry and we're excited to welcome him to Turing," said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Vice President of Growth and Marketing at Turing.
Mr. Rothman officially began his role as President of Turing on August 23, 2021, focused on A.I. products and VSaaS offers. "I have been fortunate in my past to help launch innovative technologies and to create new RMR business models. What Turing is doing now is every bit as ground-breaking and I am confident that Computer Vision, A.I., and VSaaS will follow that same trajectory."
Mr. Rothman's appointment comes on the heels of Christopher Zenaty joining Turing as Senior Vice President of Sales in June of this year. "We're confident that Ron's experience and innovative thinking paired with our award-winning product development team and Chris's sales leadership expertise will be key to creating big opportunities for our dealer partners and integrators across the market," Yi Jin added.
About Turing Video:
Founded in the heart of Silicon Valley, Turing's mission is to reimagine the safety and security industry with AI. At our very core, we develop complex, machine learning models to integrate with industry-proven robotics, video analytics, and health solutions to create interconnected AI-enabled solutions unlike any other in the world. Our diverse team of engineers and entrepreneurs creates an environment rich in ideas, explorations, and solutions. Turing Video is the winner of an A.I Excellence Award (Business Intelligence Group), a CRN Emerging Vendor Award Winner, and was recognized as a finalist for the most recent Edison Awards.
