ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turnstone Group, a real estate developer and investor, announced that its Fayetteville, Georgia self-storage development has been completed and opened in spring 2021. The 55,000 square foot, 100% climate-controlled facility is being managed by CubeSmart.
"We're excited to begin our relationship with CubeSmart. Their expertise in self-storage management and operations has already helped our facility in Fayetteville outperform projections," said Adam Goldstein, who leads the self-storage developments for Turnstone. "Fayetteville was underserved by Class A climate-controlled storage facilities, and we look forward to meeting the area's storage needs." said Mr. Goldstein.
The Fayetteville property was constructed by Atlanta-based Griffco, engineered by Travis Pruitt & Associates (TPA), and designed by Stinard Architecture, who all have a long history of designing and building high-quality self-storage facilities across the Southeast. "We are excited to partner with Turnstone on their development projects, and look forward to continued growth with them in the future as they build out their portfolio," said Steve Ponsell, Senior Vice President of Griffco Design/Build, Inc.
Turnstone is currently under construction on another CubeSmart branded self-storage facility in Newnan, Georgia. Just like in Fayetteville, the facility is being built by Griffco and was designed by TPA and Stinard Architecture. It is expected to open in May 2022. In addition, Turnstone is in the early stages of development on three other storage projects and is evaluating other potential sites throughout the Southeast in its continued effort to expand its self-storage portfolio.
About Turnstone Group
Turnstone Group, based in Atlanta, is a value driven investment and development firm founded in 2001 to make midsize real estate and real estate-related investments in the U.S. Employing an opportunistic investment approach, Turnstone seeks to capitalize on distressed or misunderstood situations and is often a first-mover, investing away from the typical areas of focus for many real estate investors and in transactions that involve creativity, complexity, or superior market knowledge. In addition to its involvement in the self-storage space, Turnstone is active in the ownership and development of outdoor hospitality (RV parks) and extended stay hotels. http://www.turnstonegroup.com/
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. CubeSmart owns or manages 1,259 self-storage properties across the United States. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S. The Company's mission is to simplify the organizational and logistical challenges created by the many life events and business needs of its customers – through innovative solutions, unparalleled service, and genuine care. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible, and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. For more information about business and personal storage or to learn more about the Company and find a nearby storage property, visit http://www.cubesmart.com.
