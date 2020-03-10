MONTREAL, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Friday, March 20, 2020 after markets close in North America.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 am EST/ 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:
North America: +1 888 390 0546
United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435
Australia: +1 800 076 068
An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website, www.turquoisehill.com.