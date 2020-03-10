MONTREAL, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Friday, March 20, 2020 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 8:00 am EST/ 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: +1 888 390 0546

United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435

Australia: +1 800 076 068

An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website, www.turquoisehill.com.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.