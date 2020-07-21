MONTREAL, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its second quarter financial results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after markets close in North America.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 7:30 am EST / 4:30 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:
North America: +1 888 390 0546
United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435
Australia: +1 800 076 068
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.