SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") on June 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time in a virtual meeting format only in response to current public health guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and for the safety of participants. As a result, stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in-person.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, all holders of common stock as of April 20, 2020 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the virtual Annual Meeting at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEAR2020, stockholders must enter the control number found on their proxy card or voting instruction form that they have previously received. Once admitted to the Annual Meeting, stockholders may submit questions or vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.
It is important that stockholders read the proxy materials previously distributed and we encourage them to vote their common stock promptly in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card included with the proxy materials that have been previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location. Stockholders may continue to use the proxy card to vote their common stock in connection with the Annual Meeting.
To access the Annual Meeting on June 19, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., please visit http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HEAR2020. The proxy statement and the Company's Form 10-K for the 2019 fiscal year are available at www.proxyvote.com. These materials are also available on the Company's website at https://corp.turtlebeach.com/.
